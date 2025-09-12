Davao City's Lingap Center for mentally challenged celebrates 27 years

THE Lingap Center for the Mentally Challenged, a facility operated by the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), marked its 27th anniversary on Monday.

Established in 1998 and located on Durian St. in Tugbok, the center provides temporary residential care, protection, and a safe haven for abandoned and neglected male children with special needs.

Currently, the center is home to 26 children with disabilities. They receive comprehensive support, including psychosocial intervention through various therapeutic activities and practical skills development programs. The center also actively works to facilitate the reunion and reintegration of the children with their families or relatives.

During the anniversary celebration, CSWDO head Julie Dayaday commended the center's staff for their unwavering service.

“Sa mga staff, I salute you. Your patience, your compassion, and your dedication to really be with these children, dili na siya lalim (To the staff, I salute you. Your patience, compassion, and dedication to take care of these children, these are not easy tasks),” she said.

Acting City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message read by Dayaday, praised the center and its staff for their effort and dedication to serving their clients.

“Your invaluable efforts and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the center as the vital institution that it is today,” he said.

“For many years now, you have continued to cater to the welfare of abandoned and neglected children with special needs, promoting and protecting their rights, showing compassionate care, and providing them with the comfort of a home that is safe and secure.”

He urged the staff to remain true to their calling, reaffirming their commitment to not only nurturing the children to become productive members of society but also to strengthening their self-worth.

Duterte also assured the center of the city government’s continued support for all of its programs and initiatives that protect and promote the welfare and well-being of children. CIO