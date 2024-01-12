Davao City's New Speed Limit Ordinance sees 48 violation citations on Day 1

THE Davao City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit (DCPO-TEU) issued 48 citation tickets for violations of City Ordinance 0270-23, Series of 2023, also known as the Speed Limit Ordinance, on its first day of implementation on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

The tickets were issued along Quimpo Boulevard and Coastal Road in the city.

“The success of the first day's implementation indicates that the information dissemination carried out by DCPO-TEU, City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and other units, particularly with the assistance of tri-media in posting, announcing, and airing the new speed limit in the city, had a significant impact on informing the public. This proactive approach helped to prevent violations and similar incidents,” DCPO-TEU said.

The activity concluded without untoward incidents around 12 p.m. on the same day.

DCPO-TEU attributed the success to the proactive approach in disseminating information, fostering public awareness, and ensuring compliance with the ordinance.

Leading up to the implementation, DCPO-TEU and CTTMO conducted an extensive campaign from December 11, 2023, to January 10, 2024.

Information, education, and communication (IEC) materials were distributed in strategic locations to educate the public about the revised speed limits.

Before enforcement, CTTMO planned to install 1,526 signages across the city, prioritizing 32 roads, including Toril to Binugao, Tugbok to overpass, Lasang to Bunawan Task-Force Davao (TF-Davao) checkpoint, Diversion to Crocodile Park, Quimpo Boulevard to Citi Hardware, J.P. Laurel to Grand Regal Hotel, Quirino Street to San Pedro Street, and coastal roads.

Unlike Executive Order No. 39, Series of 2013, which outlined three-speed limits (60 km/h, 40 km/h, and 30 km/h), the new speed limit ordinance specifies different speed limits for each type of road and vehicle.

For instance, light vehicles and motorbikes have a maximum speed limit of 60 kph; on open highways, it is 50 kph for trucks, buses, and passenger vans; on through streets, it is 40 kph for light vehicles and 30 kph for heavy vehicles.

Both light and heavy vehicles face a 30 kph speed restriction on city streets and 20 kph on congested streets.

According to the ordinance, violators will be fined P1,000 for the first offense, P2,000 for the second, and P5,000 for the third and final infraction. RGP