Davao City’s OFW center sees 45 clients seeking aid for kin abroad

THE Davao City OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center is assisting Dabawenyo families seeking information about relatives working overseas, particularly in areas affected by escalating geopolitical tensions.

Officials said dozens of residents have already reached out to the center to inquire about the safety and status of their loved ones abroad.

According to Jackilou Bandao on Thursday, March 5, during the iSpeak press conference, at least 45 individuals have personally visited the office to seek assistance, while other inquiries were made by relatives representing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Most of the families who sought help expressed concern about relatives deployed in conflict-prone regions, including parts of the Middle East.

“The Davao City government already has established services to assist distressed OFWs,” Bandao said.

Support services for families

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), which oversees the center, said it is preparing to provide various forms of support, particularly for families left behind in the city while their relatives work abroad.

Bandao explained that the assistance provided depends on the specific needs of both the OFWs and their families.

“The type of assistance provided depends on the specific needs requested by the families and OFWs. Among the immediate support given are basic needs assistance and other essential services,” she said.

Authorities added that the city government’s social support programs may include financial assistance, food aid, and livelihood support depending on the situation of the affected families.

For cases involving workers who may need to return home, the office also facilitates repatriation-related assistance in coordination with national government agencies.

Monitoring tensions in the Middle East

The center said it is closely monitoring the situation overseas following rising tensions in the Middle East after coordinated missile and air strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran.

In a statement issued on March 2, the center assured that it remains ready to assist families of Dabawenyo workers who may be affected by the developments.

“The Center is ready to assist the left-behind families of Dabawenyo OFWs during this time,” the center said.

Officials encouraged families who are worried about relatives abroad to contact the center through its 24-hour hotline at 0962-996-6520, its landline (082) 295-3500, email at [ofwcenter.davaocity@gmail.com](mailto:ofwcenter.davaocity@gmail.com), or through its Facebook page.

Authorities emphasized that the city continues to strengthen its support mechanisms to ensure that overseas workers and their families receive timely assistance, especially during emergencies and international crises. DEF