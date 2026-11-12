Davao City’s P17.23-B budget hurdles 2nd reading

DAVAO City's proposed P17.23-billion budget for 2027 has passed second reading at the City Council, the chair of the council's finance committee said.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chair of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means and Appropriations, said during his live discussion on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, that the council approved the measure on second reading a day earlier, after his committee reported it back to the floor.

"And finally, kahapon ay ni-report back na namin sa council, and it was already approved by the City Council for second reading kahapon, Tuesday (And finally, yesterday we reported it back to the council, and it was already approved by the City Council on second reading yesterday, Tuesday)," he said.

After the third and final reading, he said, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will sign the budget ordinance before sending it to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for review.

"But at least, 'pag pasok ng January, approved na 'yun (But at least, by January, it is already approved)," Dayanghirang said, adding that an approved budget authorizes the payment of salaries starting January.

If no budget is passed, he said, the previous year's budget is used again.

"Kaya very important na 'yung budget ay ma-aprubahan yearly para 'yung mayor maka-adjust ng kanyang mga project (That is why it is very important that the budget is approved yearly so the mayor can adjust his projects)," he said.

Bigger funds, more from NTA

The city expects P17.28 billion in funds for 2027, up P1.39 billion, or 8.74 percent, from P15.89 billion in 2026, according to the committee's report on the proposed budget.

The total appropriation leaves P44.97 million unappropriated, all of it from the city's economic enterprises such as markets, slaughterhouses, and cemeteries.

The National Tax Allotment (NTA) accounts for P11.23 billion, or 65 percent of the city's funds, up 10.75 percent from 2026. Local sources, led by business and real property taxes, make up P5.95 billion, or about 34 percent.

In October, Dayanghirang had estimated the budget at "around 16 billion plus" and said the city's income was split almost evenly between its NTA share and local taxes.

Environment, disaster offices

The Office of the City Mayor has the largest allocation under the General Fund Proper at P5.13 billion, followed by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) at P1.93 billion and the City Health Office at P1.18 billion.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) is next at P1.15 billion, most of it for maintenance and other operating expenses, while the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) gets P1.10 billion, including P461.48 million in capital outlay.

The P2.25-billion Development Fund, 20 percent of the NTA, will finance 91 projects across the city's three districts. About P810.97 million, or 36 percent, goes to environmental development, including P448.62 million for flood control systems. Road networks get P656.06 million.

Dayanghirang cited road concreting, flood control, sidewalk improvement, and the City Urban Greening Project among the infrastructure projects in the budget, but did not give their amounts.

He also said the budget set aside an additional P42.5 million for the construction of a University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) campus in Paquibato District, a former conflict area, which has produced its first batch of graduates.

"Dinagdagan ito ng additional amount for construction of 42,500,000 (An additional amount of 42,500,000 was added for construction)," he said.

Pre-assessment of projects

The committee recommended that the City Engineer's Office strengthen pre-assessment of projects before funding, including checking project sites and readiness, "to minimize delays in implementation."

Dayanghirang said a mayor-created inter-department council, including the City Engineer's Office, the City Planning and Development Office, and the City Budget Office, evaluates each project before funding, and a monitoring team checks whether projects follow their program of work.

The committee held its hearings on Oct. 28 and Nov. 5, after the mayor submitted the proposed budget on Oct. 15 and the council took it up on first reading on Oct. 20.

"Lahat ng opisina ay nandoon, inisa-isa natin 'yung budget (All the offices were there; we went through the budget one by one)," Dayanghirang said.

The proposed budget also increases plantilla positions from 3,672 to 3,689, mainly for the new Davao City Special Needs Intervention Center for Children under the CSWDO.

As of its preparation, 1,411 positions, or about 38 percent, were vacant. GRS