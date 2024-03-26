Davao City's Paolo Miguel Labanon, Eirron Vibar top 2 in 8K open swim

Paolo Miguel Labanon and Eirron Seth Vibar, both from Davao City, secured a remarkable one-two finish for the Philippines in the Epic Island Adventure Race 2024 8K Certification Swim held at Britania, San Agustin, Surigao del Sur on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Labanon, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student of Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM), clinched the title with a time of two hours and 21 seconds, surpassing 25 other swimmers. Among them was his fellow Dabawenyo, 21-year-old Vibar (2:00:32), a third-year BS Home Economics student at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, and Jose Luis Larrosa Chorro of Spain (2:00:34), the global manager for Oceanman Swim, who finished second and third, respectively.