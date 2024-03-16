Davao City’s past, present personalities, celebrities

Rodrigo Roa Duterte

Popularly referred to as Digong, Rody, and by the initials DU30 and PRRD, is a politician and attorney from Davao City who led the country as its 16th president from 2016 to 2022. During his presidency, the PDP-Laban was the ruling political party in the Philippines, and he served as its chairperson.

Duterte’s family moved to Davao when he was still young, where his father, Vicente Duterte, held the position of provincial governor. After completing his studies in political science at the Lyceum of the Philippines University in 1968, he went on to San Beda College of Law to earn his legal degree in 1972. After that, he practiced law and served as a prosecutor in Davao City.

He ran the city for more than 22 years as mayor, bringing peace and investment to the once-sleepy city. Currently, the oldest person to be elected into the presidency and the first president of the Philippines to be a native of Mindanao.