Davao City’s Peso bags awards for 2025 employment programs implementation

THE Davao City Public Employment Services Office received nine prestigious awards on November 27, 2025, recognizing its strong and consistent delivery of employment programs for job seekers and employers in Davao City.

The awards were given during the 3rd Regional Peso Congress held in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

The Peso bagged the Outstanding Job Fair Implementation Award, Certificate of Appreciation for promoting inclusive employment for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs),

Program Implementation Awards for Special Program for the Employment of Students and also for Jobstart, Top Performer in Labor Market Information (LMI) Services, Top Performer for Career Guidance and Coaching, PESO Referral Award Meeting or exceeding 100% of the targeted referral number, Outstanding Placement Achievement Award, and PEIS Active Utilization Award.

PESO Head Lilibeth Pantinople told the City Information Office (CIO) on December 10, 2025 that for the whole Davao Region, the city was the sole recipient of the Certificate of Recognition for the support to employment of PWDs and Senior Citizens. This is due to the recent implementation of employment programs for PWDs and Seniors, in collaboration with private partners.

The city for this year led in Job Fair program implementation through the conduct of 41 job fairs with 12,242 applicants registered, 1,039 near hires, 805 hired on the spot with 671 participating companies. The total vacancies for both local and overseas postings reached 68,662. It has a total of 548 grantees for Special Employment of Students and 85 Jobstart beneficiaries with 51 actually absorbed by companies.

The city shined in Job Fair and SPES program implementation while in the Program implementation for Jobstart , it shared the award with Tagum and Panabo.

She highlighted that Davao City is the most active Public Employment Information System (PEIS) user nationwide, appearing regularly in the national Top 10. The city is consistently within the Top 3 in job vacancy postings and job referrals.

From January to November the PESO recorded 45,272 job vacancies, 57,073 registered applicants, and 28, 292 applicants had been referred to companies, and 27,053 were placed across employment programs.

Pantinople thanked Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, PESO staff, and company partners for their support, noting that despite being a small office, the PESO manages extensive employment programs, including its well-attended Friday job fairs.

Pantinople encouraged job seekers to check the PESO Dabawenyo Facebook page for updated job fairs and vacancies, or visit PESO offices in Buhangin, Bunawan, Agdao, Talomo, Toril, Tugbok, Calinan, Baguio, and the main office at Almendras Compound. CIO