Davao City’s rape cases drop in 2023

THE reported rape cases in Davao City for 2023 have decreased to 128 from the 178 cases recorded in 2022, according to data released by Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson, Captain Hazel Tuazon.

The decline is attributed to the stringent security measures and the culture of security implemented by the police authorities.

The approach involves increased police visibility and mobility of every Police Station (PS) in collaboration with various government agencies.

“Tungod na sa initiated program sa atong city director nga Oplan Kilos. Gi-involved nato ang barangay councils, DepEd [Department of Education], social workers, purok and sitio leaders para ma disseminate kung unsa ang balaod sa rape, penalties, etc. (Our city director's initiative engages barangay councils, Department of Education, social workers, purok and sitio leaders to disseminate information about rape laws and penalties, etc.)," Tuazon said.

Among the police stations, only Paquibato Police Station (PS7) and Baguio Police Station (PS11) recorded zero incidents of rape, while Calinan Police Station (PS10) reported the highest with at least 17 cases.

Other stations reported varying numbers: Sta. Ana (PS1)-15, San Pedro (PS2)-11, Talomo (PS3)- eight, Sasa (PS4)-six, Buhangin (PS5)-five, Bunawan (PS6)-five, Toril (PS8)-6, Tugbok (PS9)-9, Marilog (PS12)-1, Mandug (PS13)-6, Ecoland (PS15)-9, Maa (PS16)-2, Baliok (PS17)-11, and Bajada (PS16)-six.

The Eden Police Station (PS19), for its part, has reported five rape cases while the Los Amigos Police Station (PS20) tallied six incidents.

A notable incident was the rape and killing of 28-year-old architect Vlanche Marie Bragas on May 17, 2023, whose body was found in Barangay Dacudao, Calinan District. The investigation revealed multiple stab wounds, with Bragas found partially naked, her pants, and underwear removed.

