Davao City’s relief convoy arrives in quake-hit Cebu

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro on Thursday, October 2, welcomed the arrival of ten dump trucks loaded with relief goods from Davao City, as part of ongoing assistance to families severely affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Cebu earlier this week.

The relief convoy, organized under the leadership of Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, carried essential supplies for distribution to devastated communities. The assistance underscores the strong ties between local governments in times of crisis and the enduring Filipino spirit of bayanihan.

Baricuatro expressed her deep appreciation for the outpouring of support from Davao, saying, “Daghang salamat to Mayor Baste Duterte and the People of Davao for standing with Cebu in this time of great need. Your generosity and solidarity are a beacon of hope for our people.”

Comprehensive Relief Effort

The City Government of Davao mobilized a significant humanitarian mission, deploying over 13 trucks carrying around 5,000 food packs and non-food items, along with 57 inter-agency personnel to aid quake-stricken areas.

According to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the deployment included 18 medical staff, seven social workers, and several CDRRMO responders tasked with providing emergency medical care, psychosocial support, and rescue operations.

Each relief pack contained five kilos of rice, canned goods, bottled water, and essential medicines such as vitamins, supplements, and cough remedies. In addition, the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao) prepared its equipment and personnel for possible deployment to assist in ongoing response operations.

Spirit of Solidarity

Baricuatro noted that the assistance from Davao highlights the unity and compassion among Filipinos, especially during times of disaster. “This act of generosity,” she said, “is a testament to the strength of bayanihan — proving that in times of crisis, solidarity knows no boundaries.”

The 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which struck northern Cebu on September 30, displaced thousands of residents, damaged critical infrastructure, and left many communities in urgent need of aid. Rescue and relief operations remain ongoing as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage.

The city government of Davao, on behalf of the Dabawenyos, also donated P1 million cash aid to Cebu Province.

