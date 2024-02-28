Davao City's robust peace and order boosts 2026 Palaro hosting bid

Davao City's robust peace and order positions it as a front-runner for the 2026 Palarong Pambansa hosting, according to Allan Farnazo, the regional director of the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao.

Farnazo bared this in an exclusive interview with SunStarDavao on the sideline of the successful yet rainy Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2024 opening at the Davao City National High School (DNCHS) grounds on Wednesday afternoon, February 28.

“I am confident in the city's competitive advantage over other local government units (LGU) who are also bidding to host the Palaro,” he said.

A Davao City delegation, consisting of DepEd and the city government of Davao officials, will visit the DepEd Central Office on March 8 for the Palarong Pambansa 2026 hosting bid.