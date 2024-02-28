Davao City's robust peace and order boosts 2026 Palaro hosting bid

Davao City's robust peace and order positions it as a front-runner for the 2026 Palarong Pambansa hosting, according to Allan Farnazo, the regional director of the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao.
Farnazo bared this in an exclusive interview with SunStarDavao on the sideline of the successful yet rainy Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2024 opening at the Davao City National High School (DNCHS) grounds on Wednesday afternoon, February 28.
“I am confident in the city's competitive advantage over other local government units (LGU) who are also bidding to host the Palaro,” he said.
A Davao City delegation, consisting of DepEd and the city government of Davao officials, will visit the DepEd Central Office on March 8 for the Palarong Pambansa 2026 hosting bid.
Farnazo underscored the city's commitment to giving its best effort, emphasizing three key factors that could contribute to Davao City winning the bid for hosting Palaro 2026.
First and foremost, he highlighted the importance of peace and order, stating, "I cannot allow my child to play in a venue where peace and order is a question."
The second factor, according to Farnazo, is the readiness of the facilities. He said that the city has facilities capable of easily accommodating the games, even if the national sports festival for elementary and secondary athletes was scheduled for the following month.
The city plans to enhance the sporting venues previously used during the hosting of the Palarong Pambansa in 2019.
The third factor involves the expertise and competence of the LGU, with Farnazo citing Central 911 as the best in the country and Southeast Asia.
He specifically mentioned the efficiency of health emergency response, stating, "The health emergency response is, I think, always awarded for being the fastest."
During the opening program of the Dcaa Meet 2024, he indicated that Davao City's hosting of the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 from April 1 to 7 will serve as a gauge of its readiness to host the Palaro.
Technical officials and representatives from the DepEd Central Office or the Palarong Pambansa Board are expected to observe the city's hosting of the regional meet. MLSA