Davao City’s Roxas Greenway Park opens

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Environment and Natural Resources (Cenro), unveiled the Roxas Greenway Park, a vibrant 398 linear-meter project designed for fitness, leisure and community engagement.

The Roxas Greenway Park is meant to provide a safe, accessible and refreshing environment that features landscaped walkways, physical fitness area, ornamental plants, and trees.

Engr. Juancho Dagasohan, Parks and Playground Division Head of the enro, said that the Roxas Greenway Park is open to all Dabawenyos and is expected to become a hub for recreational activities with its fitness areas and gathering spots such as the Plaza Bridge.

“Naa tay mga physical fitness diri. Sa mga bata og tigulang, pwede ka mag lakaw-lakaw diri 24 hours kung gusto nimo kay hayag mani diria og gabii. Niya gigahinan gyud ni siya og lugar para sa pag lakaw para dili mo ma disturbo sa sakyanan. Naa pod tay Plaza Bridge na pwede mo mag tapok-tapok diri (We have physical fitness here. For children and the elderly, you can walk around here 24 hours if you want because it’s bright here at night. The park is a place for Dabawenyos to walk around and you won’t also be disturbed by cars. We also have a Plaza Bridge that Dabawenyos can hang out in),” he said.

Acting City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte, in a message delivered by Councilor Myrna Dalodo Ortiz during the inauguration ceremony of Roxas Greenway Park on Monday, December 19, 2025, said that the park embodies Davao City’s vision towards a greener and a holistic environment that Dabawenyos can enjoy.

“The establishment of the Roxas Greenway Park is not only a welcome addition to our tourism initiatives but also a testament to our collective efforts in fostering green spaces that encourage community engagement, strengthening environment, stewardship and advocating for sustainable development,” he added.

Dagasohan said that as the Roxas Greenway Park opens, Dabawenyos should also take part in protecting and maintaining its cleanliness and ensuring that the Park would remain a legacy for future generations.

“Gina awhag namo ang tanan nga pwede mo mugamit ani, kinahanglan lang na ang kalimpyo atung i maintanar kay para man gihapun ni sa atoa tanan (We encourage everyone to use the park, we just need to keep it clean because it is for all of us),” he added. CIO