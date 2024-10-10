Davao City's Sarah Ababa wins ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge title by 1

ILOILO – Sarah Ababa's six-month journey back to the winner's circle culminated in a determined triumph at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge as the seasoned Davao City native showcased grit and poise to secure the title despite a challenging final-round 76 here on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Unlike her dramatic comeback victory at the Apo Classic in March, where she clinched the win in the closing round, Ababa maintained steady control throughout this week’s event, the third-to-last on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour calendar.

Heading into the final stretch, she held a three-stroke lead after 15 holes, and despite bogeys on the 16th and 18th, her challengers, including Chihiro Ikeda, couldn’t close the gap.

Ababa's scrambling performance on the tough Iloilo Golf and Country Club course, known for its tricky layout, resulted in a three-day total of seven-over-par 217. Her resilience paid off as Ikeda, poised to make a late surge, faltered on the back nine and ended up with a similar six-over card to finish one stroke behind at 218.

“I didn’t expect to win because I struggled with my putting today compared to the first two rounds,” said Ababa in Filipino, after securing her second victory of the year. "But I think the key to my success is perseverance and staying patient."

Despite bogeys and some missed opportunities inside six feet, Ababa executed crucial pars when it mattered. She also believed her father, former Tour player Edgar Ababa, who acted as her caddie, brought some added fortune.

“Swerte lang siguro kasi ung father ko ang nag-caddie sa akin sa dalawang panalo ko. Pero alam ko ung palo ko, mag i-improve pa siya, lalo na sa putting (Maybe I just got lucky because my father was my caddie for my two wins. But I know my swing will still improve, especially my putting),” Ababa said.

Her second victory also capped a stretch of ups and downs. After tying for second at Palos Verdes and placing fifth at Caliraya Springs earlier in the season, she faced consistency issues, often finishing outside the top 10. However, a tie for third at Forest Hills last month reignited her confidence heading into this week’s event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

In the final round, Ababa’s key par saves under pressure secured her the P130,000 winner's purse.

Ikeda, fresh off a playoff loss at the Lakewood Championship, settled for second and P85,000, marking another close finish. Mafy Singson made a late charge with a 68, tying with Mikha Fortuna, who matched par-70, at third place with 219 totals. They split the combined P138,000 prizes.

Chanelle Avaricio finished fifth at 220 after a 73, while Daniella Uy rebounded with a 69 to secure solo sixth at 221. Kayla Nocum carded a 73 and tied with Gretchen Villacencio, who fumbled with a 76, and Princess Superal, who struggled with a 77, at seventh, all finishing with 222s.

Meanwhile, Splendido Taal leg winner Jiwon Lee posted a 72 to finish 10th at 226. PR