Davao City’s SP boosts China partnerships

A FIVE-DAY official visit to China’s Fujian Province has boosted collaboration between Davao City and its Chinese counterparts in agriculture, trade, and industrial development.

The delegation was led by Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II and included Sangguniang Panlungsod members Councilors Rachel Zozobrado, Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, Ralph Abella, Antoinette Principe, Al Ryan Alejandre, Bonz Andre Militar, Pamela Morata, Ragde Ibuyan, and Louie John J. Bonguyan.

Other participants included April Dayap of the Davao City Investment and Promotion Center; barangay captains from the city’s three districts; members of Davao’s Chinese business community; and technical staff from the offices of the Mayor, Vice Mayor, and DCIPC.

Zozobrado, chair of the Committee on International Relations, said the delegation aimed to deepen cooperation with Fujian cities Jinjiang, Fuzhou, and Xiamen, building on longstanding ties in agriculture, tourism, trade, investment, culture, and education. The visit ran from January 13 to 17, 2026.

“Through various courtesy meetings, technical discussions, and site visits, both sides explored opportunities for cooperation under the `Two Countries, Twin Parks' framework, reaffirming mutual goodwill and identifying areas for practical collaboration aligned with shared development priorities,” Zozobrado said during a privilege speech at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on January 27.

The visit was coordinated by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Manila and the Consulate General in Davao City, in partnership with the Fujian Provincial Foreign Affairs Office.

In Jinjiang City on January 14, the delegation toured the Jinjiang Experience Museum and major enterprises, including Anta, Kelme, and Panpan Food Group, and held a dinner meeting with the Jinjiang Municipal Government.

In Fuzhou, delegates observed modern public safety systems at local public security stations and the Junmen Community Center. They also visited Soledad College at Fujian Normal University, a symbol of educational cooperation between Davao City and Fuzhou.

The final stop was Xiamen, where delegates toured Xiamen King Long Motor Group to see bus manufacturing operations—insights officials said could inform Davao City’s public transport modernization and sustainability initiatives. RGP