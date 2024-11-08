Davao City’s stunting rate at 4.94%, classified as low by WHO

THE City Health Office (CHO)-Nutrition Division reported a stunting rate of 4.94 percent for 2024 in Davao City, which is lower than the World Health Organization's (WHO) cutoff.

However, Nutrition Division Chief Elizabeth Banzon said that while classified as low, the rate is still concerning for the city, which aims to eliminate stunting.

“According to sa category low ta but for us masking low ang category, dako gihapon sa atoa sa Davao City kay more than two dako na na (According to the classification, we are considered low, but even though it's categorized as low, this rate is still significant for Davao City. When the prevalence rate goes beyond two percent, it becomes a serious concern),” Banzon said.

Currently, there are 7,188 stunted children in Davao City, including 2,118 who are severely stunted (1.5 percent prevalence rate). Additionally, there are 3,779 underweight children (2.6 percent prevalence rate), including 851 who are severely underweight (0.58 percent prevalence rate).

The data also shows 693 moderately wasted children (0.47 percent) and 198 severely wasted (0.14 percent).

WHO defines stunting as impaired growth due to poor nutrition, frequent infections, and lack of psychosocial stimulation. Wasting refers to children being underweight for their height, often due to recent weight loss.

Davao City also has 1,228 overweight children (0.84 percent) and 747 obese children (0.51 percent).

To address these concerns, CHO is working with the City Nutrition Committee, the Department of Education (DepEd), the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), the City Agriculturist's Office (CAgrO), and private sector partners. Banzon encouraged local barangays and schools to set up vegetable gardens and establish nutrition committees.

CHO urges parents to provide nutritious meals and promote breastfeeding to reduce stunting. RGP