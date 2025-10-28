Davao City’s tiny gymnast soars to triple gold at Batang Pinoy 2025

Ten-year-old gymnast Abigail Rose Morrison of Davao City proved that big victories can come in small packages after bagging three gold medals and one silver in the Batang Pinoy 2025 National Finals for Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) FIG HP2 category, marking a historic first for Davao City.

The diminutive Grade 5 student from Heartworks Learning Center showcased skill, balance, and heart at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) Training Center in Intramuros, Manila, where the country’s top young gymnasts competed. The venue, home to the national training hub for Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG and WAG) under the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), hosted the Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) and WAG competitions of Batang Pinoy to provide athletes access to world-class facilities and certified apparatus.

Morrison dazzled in every event, winning golds in the floor exercise, vault, and team event, and silver in the individual all-around (IAA).

“I feel really great and very proud of myself!” Morrison told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.