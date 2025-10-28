Davao City’s tiny gymnast soars to triple gold at Batang Pinoy 2025

Ten-year-old gymnast Abigail Rose Morrison of Davao City proved that big victories can come in small packages after bagging three gold medals and one silver in the Batang Pinoy 2025 National Finals for Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) FIG HP2 category, marking a historic first for Davao City.
The diminutive Grade 5 student from Heartworks Learning Center showcased skill, balance, and heart at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) Training Center in Intramuros, Manila, where the country’s top young gymnasts competed. The venue, home to the national training hub for Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG and WAG) under the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), hosted the Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) and WAG competitions of Batang Pinoy to provide athletes access to world-class facilities and certified apparatus.
Morrison dazzled in every event, winning golds in the floor exercise, vault, and team event, and silver in the individual all-around (IAA).
“I feel really great and very proud of myself!” Morrison told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.
Her dedication quickly paid off. Supported by her coaches and parents, Morrison practiced tirelessly before stepping onto the national stage. “My coaches helped me gain confidence and courage,” she said. “It was fun, and also a little bit nerve-wracking, but I enjoyed it a lot!”
SOC Gymnastics Davao announced that Morrison is the first-ever gold medalist from Davao City in the Batang Pinoy National Finals for Women’s Artistic Gymnastics.
“Her hard work, determination, and courage truly paid off,” the gym said in a statement, thanking Coach Clifford and his team — Coaches Antoneth, Nica, Harvey, and Meljoy — for guiding her through training and competition. “Above all, we give thanks to the Lord Jesus for this victory.”
Athletic talent runs deep in the Morrison family. Abigail’s father and brothers play basketball, while her six-year-old sister Wendy also trains in gymnastics and recently won gold at the STY International Gymnastics Cup.
“My family inspires me, and also the people who believe in me,” Abigail said softly. Her dream? “To compete in the Olympics someday and bring pride to the Philippines.”
For now, the young Dabawenya continues to train at SOC with her feet steady on the beam, eyes fixed on the stars, and heart set on flying even higher. MLSA