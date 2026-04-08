Davao City’s transport board studies proposed P20-tricycle fare hike

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB) is currently evaluating a proposed increase in public transportation fares, a decision officials say requires a balance between the financial needs of transport operators and the capacity of commuters.

The proposal comes amid a general rise in the cost of basic goods and services. Officials acknowledge that any upward adjustment in transportation costs could impose a significant burden on the public already struggling with inflation.

While transport operators have petitioned for higher rates, Councilor Luna Acosta asserted that the final approved increase may not be as high as requested.

"There might be a slight increase in the fare, but it won't be that high," she said.

The councilor specifically addressed concerns about the feasibility of a P20 fare. If that amount proves too heavy for the public, the councilor noted that a smaller adjustment is a practical alternative.

"If 20 pesos is really not feasible, perhaps 15 is possible, at least a five-peso increase. That is something that we can consider," Acosta said, adding that a definitive timeframe for the implementation of the new rates has not yet been established.

Acosta also emphasized the importance of balancing the needs of the operators with the impact on students and workers who will be most affected by the fare increase.

Earlier, the Tricycle Alliance of Davao City was pushing to double the minimum fare from P10 to P20, citing rising fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict that have cut into drivers’ earnings and made it harder to keep up with basic expenses.

The alliance, composed of 57 Toda presidents in District 2, raised the proposal during a March 24, 2025, council session on fuel price concerns.

The group seeks a P20 base fare for the first kilometer and an additional P5 per kilometer, while retaining the 20 percent discount for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students.

He added that while drivers follow the P10 minimum fare, illegal or unregistered operators often charge more than P20. A standardized P20 fare, he said, would benefit both commuters and drivers.

However, commuters raised concerns over the proposed fare hike, saying a doubling of the minimum fare would strain daily budgets. Some suggested P15 as a more acceptable rate. AISHA MAGAPISA, UM, SUNSTAR INTERN WITH REPORTS FROM RGP