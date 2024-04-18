Davao City’s water consumption increases with temperature rising

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Water District (DCWD) said that water consumption has increased in Davao City due to extreme temperatures.

JC Duhaylungsod, the spokesperson of DCWD, said during the AFP-PNP press conference, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, that as the level of heat index increases, the water consumption rises as well.

“If the heat index increases, people would use more water; that’s really the effect when the weather becomes hot,” she said.

However, Duhaylungsod assured that even if the water consumption increases, Davao City still has enough supply since they are abundant in ground and surface water.

“With respect naman sa atoang water supply, we are very fortunate kay in terms of available water, naay abundant supply both sa ground and sa surface water, mao jud ni siya ang pinakanindot na system nga we have in place (With respect to our water supply, we are very fortunate since there is an abundant supply in both ground and surface water, this is the best system we have in place),” she said.

She also added that the rainy month in February also contributed to the abundance of water supply. Although the rainy month affected the surface water, they still have the groundwater, to operate and use.

Duhaylungsod commended their project partner, Apo Agua, for continuously delivering the same amount of water despite the increasing temperatures.

She expressed that if it ever affects the volume of water they supply, the groundwater supply would serve as their contingency since it alone can produce around 340,000 cubic meters per day.

“The groundwater alone can produce around 340,000 cubic meters per day, and then we have the surface water source at the minimum of 300,000 cubic meters per day, and that’s a total of around 640,000, and our water requirement mudagan lang na siya og [it will be] around 300-400,000,” she said.

Duhaylungsod also said that since there is an abundant supply of water, DCWD is prepared for the effects of El Niño. Although people cannot feel the decreasing level of water like the other regions are going through now, she assured that Davao City still has ample water for the next 24 hours. Wilbert Sotoniel Duran, DNSC Intern



