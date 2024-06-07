Davao City's WNM Samantha Umayan secures 2 gold medals in 2024 NAGCC

Davao City's woman national master (WNM) Samantha Umayan clinched two gold medals in the 2024 National Age-Group Chess Championships at the Oriental Convention Center in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The chesser from Buhangin said she didn't expect to win back-to-back titles, saying, "Marami pong malalakas na players sumali, tsaka medyo hindi po kasi naging maganda yung performance ko sa naunang event, sa standard po (There were many strong players who participated and my performance in the standard event was not that good)."

However, she said winning in her final year in the NAGCC is fulfilling.