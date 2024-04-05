Davao City's wushu team overall champions anew in Davraa Meet

Davao City retained its overall championship, securing four gold medals, three silvers, and one bronze as the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 secondary wushu sanda competition concluded at the Precious International School of Davao (PISD) gym in Matina on Thursday afternoon, April 4.
Dabawenyos Ivy Ledama, Frenchester Aracena, and Clarens Villacastin hacked out victories in their respective championship matches.
Ledama, a 14-year-old Grade 9 student at Mintal Comprehensive High School (MCHS), dominated Maegan Pacatang of Panabo City in the girls' 45-kilogram event.
"Nakahilak ko, first nako nakuha ang gold, para ni sa mga nagasuporta nako (I cried because it's my first time to win gold. This is for those who supported me)," she said, expressing gratitude to her family, coaches, and trainers for their motivation and support.
Her journey into the sport began when she stumbled upon wushu athletes training at MCHS last year. Since then, her passion for the sport has grown, leading to her debut in the Mindanao leg where she secured a silver medal.
Sa Palaro i-gold ko ni, dili nako i-bronze o silver. I-gold ko ni, para ni sa mga nagasuporta nako, especially sa akong pamilya.
Ivy Ledama, Davraa Meet 2024 wushu gold medalist
(In the Palaro, I will aim for the gold, not bronze or silver. I'll win the gold, for those who believed in me, especially my family)," Ledama said in an interview with SunStar Davao after her match.
MCHS student Aracena subdued Nico Abarquez of Davao Occidental to defend his secondary boys' 48kg gold medal.
Meanwhile, Villacastin, an 11th grader at Davao City National High School, concluded his quest for gold with a 2-0 victory over Jhon Mark Macababayao of Davao del Norte.
Villacastin had been a boxer for seven years before transitioning to wushu after facing defeat in his school's intramurals. In last year's Davraa Meet boxing meet, he was eliminated following a first-round loss.
He said, "Dako akong pasalamat sa Ginoo kabalo ko sya gyud nagdala sa akoa diri, pasalamat ko sa iyaha sa opportunity na gihatag sa akoa (I am very grateful to the Lord, I know he really brought me here. I thank him for the opportunity given to me)."
Transitioning to wushu presented a significant challenge for Villacastin as he was accustomed to boxing, which primarily involved punching rather than kicking. He had just two months to adjust and prepare for the regional meet.
Happy kaayo ko kay wala ko mag-expect na makaabot ko ani, nga maka-gold ko. Wala ko'y alamag sa sipa.
Clarens Villacastin, Davraa Meet 2024 wush gold medalist
(I'm very happy because I didn't expect to reach this point, to win a gold. I don't know how to kick)," he added.
Davao City's fourth gold came from Shun Senina in the boys' 45kg category, as Jared Manolong of Davao de Oro earlier sustained an injury and could not continue with the bout.
Davao City's silver medalists include Maezzy Luania, who was defeated by Davao Occidental's Jessiel-Ann Barlizo in the girls 42kg category; Jasmine Cassandra Tayo, who lost to Swycel Camarillo of Digos City in the girls 48kg category; and Florence Cueme, who was bested by Reinz Kyle Geraldo of Panabo City in the boys 48kg category.
Tagum City's Desiree Bongabong, standing at five-foot-nine, secured the gold in the girls' 52kg category, overpowering Johannah Tagose of Davao Occidental, while Jacob Rey Agad of Digos City defeated Christze Ron Bañares of Panabo City to claim the boys 42kg gold.
Cris Dustin Adona grabbed Digos City's third gold in the boys' 52kg category after defeating John Orga of Panabo City.
