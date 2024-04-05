Davao City's wushu team overall champions anew in Davraa Meet

Davao City retained its overall championship, securing four gold medals, three silvers, and one bronze as the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 secondary wushu sanda competition concluded at the Precious International School of Davao (PISD) gym in Matina on Thursday afternoon, April 4.

Dabawenyos Ivy Ledama, Frenchester Aracena, and Clarens Villacastin hacked out victories in their respective championship matches.

Ledama, a 14-year-old Grade 9 student at Mintal Comprehensive High School (MCHS), dominated Maegan Pacatang of Panabo City in the girls' 45-kilogram event.

"Nakahilak ko, first nako nakuha ang gold, para ni sa mga nagasuporta nako (I cried because it's my first time to win gold. This is for those who supported me)," she said, expressing gratitude to her family, coaches, and trainers for their motivation and support.

Her journey into the sport began when she stumbled upon wushu athletes training at MCHS last year. Since then, her passion for the sport has grown, leading to her debut in the Mindanao leg where she secured a silver medal.