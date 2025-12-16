Davao Coastal Road Segment B opening opening delayed

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH–Davao Region) postponed the opening on December 16, 2025, of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Segment B (Tulip to Roxas). This came after Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte criticized the partial opening of the segment, calling it premature and unsafe.

First, the DPWH-Davao announced through bulletins at the entrance of the Bucana Bridge that the road will be opened on December 15, at 5 p.m. Later that day, it announced that the opening would be moved to December 16.

"This temporary measure ensures all safety protocols are met before the road is fully utilized," DPWH-Davao wrote in their travel advisory on December 15, 2025, citing that the priority of the government is the safety and security of the public.

It added that the opening was “strategically timed” to help ease the traffic congestion the city is experiencing during the holiday season.

However, in the evening of that same day, the agency again announced that the opening of segment B that December 16 schedule was postponed. The office said that the reason behind the closure is for the interest of public safety considering that safety measures and assessments are still ongoing.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and respectfully ask for the public's understanding. Rest assured that the safety and welfare of the public remain our top priority,” the office said in its travel advisory.

The agency said that they would then provide timely updates to the public regarding the opening of the road.

The department advised all motorists to observe traffic rules and regulations and to follow the instructions of traffic personnel while using the new road.

Premature opening and Inadequate safety measures

Mayor Duterte revealed that during an inspection conducted by the Davao City Road Project Advisory and Monitoring Board (DCRPAMB) on December 14, only two lanes were nearing completion. He also said that there were no streetlights, safety devices, or traffic signages installed at the Roxas exit point.

He revealed that the DCRPAMB questioned DPWH on why Segment B would be opened to the public despite being unfinished, and “no proper answer was given” by the agency.

Duterte warned the public to anticipate possible congestion along the Roxas exit due to what he described as the premature opening of the structure.

"The integrity and safety of public roads must not be compromised simply because a deadline has been carelessly set," he said in a statement on Monday afternoon, December 15, 2025.

Duterte aded that only two of the four lanes of the Coastal Road–Roxas exit were set to open on December 15, 2025, following the pronouncement of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on December 4, 2025.

"If they insist on opening today [December 15], let them be because the President behaves like a child," he said.

To recall, President Marcos conducted an inspection on the Bucana Bridge on December 4, 2025, saying the infrastructure would be one of the legacies of his administration. He announced that the structure would open on December 15, 2025, which would help reduce traffic congestion in the city, especially during the holiday season.

Duterte reminded DPWH that if anything were to happen to Dabawenyos traversing the area, the department would be held accountable, citing inadequate safety measures due to the premature opening.

He also urged the public to remember the individuals present during the President’s pronouncement: Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Chairperson Leo Magno, and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, whom he lambasted as being “more concerned with appearances than ensuring public safety.”

Public’s sentiments

On the morning of December 15, 2025, the public was abuzz over the supposed opening of the bridge. Many motorists used the coastal road, anticipating that the lane leading to the Bucana Bridge at the Ecoland roundabout would be open; however, the lane remained closed.

Jiter Allatab commented on a Facebook post by SunStar Davao that the structure is deemed to be closed again since it would be forced to open on December 15, 2025, the damage caused by its premature opening is foreseen.

"Renovate napud. Gastos napud. Mao rang storyaha ge hulat nalang unta nga plastadu najud ang tanan (Renovated again. Another expense again. Same old story — should’ve just waited until everything was fully completed)," she said.

Dianne Divine said President Marcos was setting the structure up for failure due to the premature opening, adding that if something went wrong, the blame would fall on the local government unit.

"Better delay and ensure its completion rather than risking the safety of the many. Bahala’g mag antos na lang mi nga traffic basta pulido ug sigurado pag na abrihan (It’s better to delay and ensure its completion rather than risking the safety of many. We’ll just endure the traffic as long as it’s well-finished and safe once it’s opened)," she commented

Manny Pacete said it was a good thing the road was not opened on December 15, noting that the Davao City mayor would have been blamed if the premature opening had resulted in damage.

Segment B connecting Bucana Bridge

The Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Segment B (Tulip to Roxas) is approximately 4.453 kilometers long, running from Matina Aplaya (Times Beach/Tulip Drive area) to Roxas Avenue. Segment B connects Segment A (Tulip Drive to Bago Aplaya) and Segment C (Roxas Avenue to Sta. Ana Wharf).

Segment B’s role in the project is to continue the bypass route along the coastline and to connect to the Bucana Bridge. The bridge serves as the link connecting coastal road segments separated by the Davao River, particularly Segments A and B.

Bucana Bridge to help ease congestion in Davao City

The 480-meter Bucana Bridge is expected to accommodate around 35,000 vehicles daily, significantly easing chronic traffic congestion in downtown Davao City.

The bridge is part of the ₱3.126 billion infrastructure grant by China, which was agreed upon by both countries, following a state visit of former President Rodrigo Duterte to China in 2017.

The bridge forms a vital component of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project (DCCBRP), a multi-phase infrastructure initiative designed to improve mobility, reduce travel time, and enhance economic activity by linking eastern and western parts of Davao City.

The 1,340-meter bridge, spanning the Davao River, is being executed by the DPWH Unified Project Management Office-Bridges Management Cluster (UPMO-BMC). It connects Barangays 76-A Bucana and Matina Aplaya, linking the eastern and western coastal zones of Davao City, which are currently separated by the river.

Construction began in November 2023 and has since progressed steadily toward its scheduled December 2025 opening. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM PNA