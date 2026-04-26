Davao coastguard nabbed in drug op now suspended

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) disclosed that two of its personnel, including one assigned in Davao under the Southeastern Mindanao office, were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations and may face charges under the country’s comprehensive anti-drug law.

The Cebu City operation was led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas Region (PDEA-Central Visayas) in coordination with local police and Coast Guard intelligence units.

In Davao City, the operation was conducted jointly by Coast Guard intelligence operatives and PDEA regional agencies, the Maritime Safety and Law Enforcement Command–Southeastern Mindanao, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Justice.

In a statement on April 25, 2026, the PCG identified the suspects as Apprentice Seaman (ASN) Neil Vincent Dandan Panugaling of the Coast Guard Fleet and Petty Officer Third Class (PO3) Edgardo Lugto of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao’s Human Resource Management Unit.

Panugaling was apprehended during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on April 22, which also led to the dismantling of a suspected drug den and the arrest of five other individuals.

Authorities seized a substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu,” along with drug paraphernalia, marked money, and other pieces of evidence.

Lugto, meanwhile, was arrested in a separate anti-drug operation in Barangay Sasa, Davao City on April 23. Operatives recovered approximately 12 grams of a substance believed to be “shabu” with an estimated street value of ₱78,000 to ₱81,600, as well as related paraphernalia.

Following the arrests, PCG Commandant Ronnie Gil L. Gavan ordered the immediate preventive suspension of the involved personnel to allow for an impartial and expeditious probe.

“Let this serve as a clear warning to all PCG officers and personnel that the Command will not tolerate involvement in illegal activities or any act that undermines the integrity of the service. Those who violate the law will face the consequences of their actions," Gavan said.

PCG spokesperson Noemie Cayabyab said the agency is closely coordinating with the PDEA and other law enforcement units for the filing of appropriate charges.

“These apprehensions demonstrate that the PCG does not shield its personnel from accountability. We will continue to support lawful operations against erring members and uphold the honor and credibility of the Coast Guard,” Cayabyab added.

She emphasized that, aside from criminal liability, the personnel involved also face administrative sanctions, which could include dismissal from service and forfeiture of benefits if proven guilty.

Meanwhile, the agency announced the strengthening of its internal disciplinary system by provisionally activating the Probity Assurance Team (PAT).

“The PAT will serve as a specialized body tasked to investigate irregularities, address misconduct, and ensure that appropriate criminal and administrative actions are pursued against erring personnel,” Cayabyab said.

She added that the team is authorized to gather evidence, initiate arrests, file charges, recommend dismissal in accordance with the PCG Code of Conduct, and assist in the prosecution of offenders. The unit is composed of personnel from the Coast Guard Intelligence Force, Inspector General and Internal Affairs Service, Legal Service, and Investigation and Detection Management Service, among others.

“The PAT underscores our zero-tolerance policy against misconduct and our commitment to accountability and probity within the organization,” she emphasized

Under the Republic Act No. 9165, the suspects may face charges, particularly for violations such as possession of dangerous drugs (Section 11), sale or distribution of illegal drugs (Section 5), and possibly maintaining a drug den (Section 6), depending on the outcome of the investigation and the evidence gathered during operations. DEF, RGP