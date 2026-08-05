Davao coconut fair posts ₱47.6M in sales

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 11 showcased the strength of Davao’s coconut industry through the Madayaw Coconut Philippines: A Davao Region Trade Fair, held from July 28 to Aug. 3 at the SM Lanang Atrium in Davao City.

The weeklong trade fair brought together 30 coconut farmers’ organizations, cooperatives and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from across the region. Exhibitors showcased a wide range of coconut-based products, including food and beverages, wellness and personal care items, agricultural inputs, industrial materials, handicrafts and home décor.

Under DTI 11’s “Madayaw” banner for regional trade fairs, the event highlighted products rooted in Davao’s local resources and culture while giving local businesses a platform to reach more consumers and explore new markets.

During the opening ceremony, DTI 11 Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga said the trade fair strengthens the region’s coconut industry by connecting stakeholders in one venue.

“By bringing together farmers, cooperatives, MSMEs, government agencies and market players in one venue, we create a platform that goes beyond product promotion. It fosters collaboration, knowledge-sharing and market linkages that are essential to the long-term growth of the coconut industry,” Castañaga said.

The event also allowed exhibitors to engage directly with consumers, gather market feedback, test products, and build business relationships with prospective buyers and partners.

Those efforts translated into ₱47.6 million in combined sales, including direct purchases during the trade fair and business matching transactions, demonstrating the event’s role in creating real market opportunities for coconut farmers, cooperatives, and Davao Region MSMEs.

The trade fair also served as a major side event of the Davao Region Coconut Farmers’ Cooperative Summit, led by the Cooperative Development Authority in partnership with the Philippine Coconut Authority under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP).

DTI 11 said it remains committed to supporting coconut farmers, local enterprises and MSMEs while encouraging consumers to buy products made in the Davao Region.

DTI 11 organized the trade fair through the CFIDP in partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority, the Philippine Coconut Authority, and SM Lanang Premier. PR