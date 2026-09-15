Davao coconut processors eye China market

COCONUT processors in the Davao Region are looking to China as a promising market for coconut milk and coconut water, encouraged by growing demand for alternatives to dairy products.

Maria Victoria Placer, Davao del Sur provincial director of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and DTI-Davao Region coordinator for the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan, said the region has an opportunity to tap China’s huge consumer market.

“We see a large potential for coconut products in the Chinese market, considering the large population for this year in the CAExpo, which is the China-Asean Expo. For this year, the Philippines will be the country of honor. DTI has a target of 100 MSMEs, and we are expected to bring 100 MSMEs to have their exhibits in China. Last year, we also brought different coconut products to Shanghai, and we had positive results that time,” Placer said.

She said coconut milk and coconut water have particularly strong potential in the Chinese market.

“Because coconut milk is considered an alternative to dairy milk since 80 percent of the Chinese population are lactose intolerant, that was the statement made by the Philippine consul to China when we had the Shanghai Trade Fair,” Placer said.

Placer said the challenge is to find processors capable of meeting demand not only from China but also from other international markets.

Processors must have the capacity to consistently meet buyers’ requirements for both volume and quality, she said.

“Actually, we have different processing plants here in Davao City, in Davao del Sur and parts of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro; marami na rin tayong exporters who are into coconut processing to meet these requirements” (We already have several processing plants in Davao City, Davao del Sur, and parts of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, and we also have many exporters engaged in coconut processing that can meet these requirements), Placer said.

DTI also promotes consolidation, allowing micro, small and medium enterprises processing the same products in different areas to combine their output and meet the volume requirements of international buyers.

The Davao Region is the country’s top coconut-producing region, producing 1.9 million metric tons of coconuts with husks, or 13.7 percent of the country’s total production of 14.5 million metric tons.

Export challenges

Placer said farmers and enterprises still face several challenges in entering foreign markets, including the high cost of securing documents, permits, and export certifications.

These include Food and Drug Administration requirements and other accreditations. Placer said obtaining Halal certification alone can cost about P1 million, while exporters of organic products must also secure additional certifications.

Transport costs, gaps in farm-to-market road infrastructure and the need to meet the large container volumes required by foreign buyers also add to the challenges.

Under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP), government agencies are working through a whole-of-nation approach to support coconut farmers and entrepreneurs.

“DTI is one of the implementing agencies of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan. There are 15 implementing agencies, and DTI is one of them. DTI is mandated to undertake marketing research, marketing promotions, and development for our coconut products,” Placer said.

Joining trade fairs is one of DTI’s strategies to promote local coconut products and connect producers with new markets, she said.

One such event was the inaugural Coconut Philippines Mindanao 2026 Trade Fair, held Sept. 10-13 at Ayala Abreeza Mall in Davao City in partnership with Mindanao Trade Expo.

More than 100 coconut farmers, cooperatives, and coconut-related micro, small, and medium enterprises, along with 30 exhibitors from across Mindanao, participated in the trade fair.

Placer said organizers targeted P30 million in sales, including cash, booked, and negotiated transactions. PIA DAVAO