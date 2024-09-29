Davao Coffee Fest set October 4 to 6

THE Davao Coffee Circle is set to host the Davao Coffee Fest (DCF) from October 4 to 6, 2024, aiming to enhance the city's coffee scene and establish it as a 'pasalubong' hub and national coffee destination.

This year's fest will feature various competitions, including the Latte Art Throwdown, Brewer’s Cup, Cup Tasters, and Barista Duo Challenge, alongside talks from baristas and exhibitions of local specialty coffee and brands at the Gaisano Mall Atrium.

Mina Limbaga, DCF secretariat, shared during the Habi at Kape event on September 25, “We just invited different barista duos from Davao City, Cotabato, and other neighboring areas to join us and our fellow coffee circle members. It’s the first time that we are having this, and it would still be per invitation only. Hopefully, next year we will be opening it for registration so that other baristas locally can join.”

Additionally, the 2024 Davao Coffee Crawl (DCC) aims to elevate Davao's coffee industry as a national destination, with 15 local coffee shops participating starting October 7. This initiative aligns with the celebration of International Coffee Day throughout October.

RJ Lumawag, co-organizer of the DCC and co-owner of Hid’n Coffee, underscored their goal of supporting the local coffee industry at the grassroots level.

“So as you can see, we try to include coffee shops from different target markets, coffee shops with different concepts. So that Davaoeños will be able to experience various coffee profiles and coffee concepts in Davao City,” Lumawag said.

He added that local roasters are collaborating with farmers to enhance their post-harvest production and processing knowledge.

“At the same time, even some of the farmers here in Davao know how to brew their coffee. So, these two events support the whole supply chain of coffee,” he noted.

Similar to last year, participants in this year’s crawl must collect 15 stamps or stickers to win a special prize. Crawl cards will soon be available for a nominal fee of P100, with details and mechanics to be announced on the DCC's official Instagram and Facebook pages. DEF