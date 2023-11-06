Davao cops collaborate for enhanced security for Christmas

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) and the Police Regional Office in Davao (PRO-Davao) have already collaborated to establish additional security measures for the upcoming Christmas season.

This means that the local police will deploy more personnel from multi-security agencies and intensify police patrolling, particularly in areas where crime incidents mostly happen.

DCPO chief PCol. Alberto Lupaz on November 3, said during the special press conference at the DCPO Main Hall that the increase in theft and robbery cases in the city is anticipated due to the holidays.

With this, he said they will maximize the deployment of police vehicles provided by the Davao City Government.

“Kung papunta na tayo sa Christmas or December, tumataas na din ang crime natin tulad ng pick pocketing, hold-up — mga ganun. May initiative na kami na ginagawa with [PRO-Davao Regional Director General] Alden Delvo tulad ng ating patrol. Surely, we will intensify our anti-criminality campaign. We will double our effort with regards to that para ma-control natin ang ganyan na mga krimen (When Christmas or December approaches, our crime also increases such as pick-pocketing, hold-up —things like that. We already have an initiative that we are doing with [PRO-Davao Regional Director General] Alden Delvo like patrolling. Surely, we will intensify our anti-criminality campaign. We will double our effort with regards to that so that we can control such crimes) he said.

Around 55 motorcycle units were provided by the city government to the DCPO last September 27 at the City Hall grounds in San Pedro Square.

To recall, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, who led the turnover of the units, said that the motorcycles are intended for mobile patrol campaigns for undercover operations and for swift responses to crime incidents.

“Nipalit ta’g motor para dugang sa atoang security. Kung kulang, sultihi lang ko ninyo kung asa napud dayon ta magbutang aron sigurado gyud nga mabantayan nato ang atoang lugar (We bought this motorcycles for our security. If you think these are not enough, then just tell me to identify what areas need motorcycles so that it can be assured that our areas will be guarded efficiently), the mayor said.

Based on the latest data released by the DCPO, the crime index in Davao City dropped by 42 percent from January 1 to September 30, 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Theft cases dropped from 103 last year to 43 during the same period this year while robbery cases also saw a decline from 58 to 33. DCPO