THE Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO-Davao) is tightening its deployment for the Christmas and New Year season, even as the region's police force remains short of the ideal population-to-officer ratio.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Maj. Catherine Dela Rey said at the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps forum on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, that police are coordinating with city and municipal mayors on their planned holiday activities so they can assign enough personnel to secure them.

Dela Rey said the region's eight focus crimes dropped by 11.80 percent from January to October. In October, she had reported a 14.4-percent drop for the first nine months of the year, SunStar Davao earlier reported.

Only carnapping of motor vehicles and motorcycles went up compared with the same period last year. Motor vehicle carnapping rose from four to five cases, while motorcycle carnapping increased by three, she said.

She reminded owners not to leave vehicles unlocked or with keys in the ignition, even for a quick stop at a store, a common cause of carnapping.

About 70 percent of crime incidents in the region have been solved, while the clearance rate, or cases where suspects have been identified and charged, is above 90 percent, Dela Rey said. She added that cases still under investigation are followed up every week.

One cop for 800

The police-to-population ratio in Davao Region is one police officer for every 800 people. "Pero ang ideal is 1 to 500. So dako kaayo ang discrepancy (But the ideal is 1 is to 500. So the gap is very wide)," Dela Rey said.

Under Republic Act 6975, which created the PNP, police strength should be about one officer for every 500 people nationwide on average, and no less than one for every 1,000.

She said recruitment continues, with a usual quota of about 300 a year, but new police barely keep up with those who retire or leave the service.

To cover the gap, police rely on force multipliers, including barangay tanods, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, volunteer groups and, in Davao City, auxiliary forces, she said.

Stations follow a 10-90 rule, with only 10 percent of personnel staying in the office and 90 percent deployed in the field.

When a big event needs more personnel than a station can provide, other stations or the provincial office augment it, and the regional office can request help from other regions, she said.

PRO-Davao itself sent about 800 police to the Bangsamoro region to help secure its recent election.

Holiday reminders

Dela Rey reminded the public to follow firecracker bans in cities and municipalities that have them and to watch local government-organized fireworks displays instead. She said anyone who knows of anyone selling banned firecrackers should report them to police.

Davao City has banned the manufacture, sale, possession, and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices since 2002. Where they are allowed, sellers must secure permits from the police's Regional Civil Security Unit 11, which earlier said it would inspect stalls once they are set up, SunStar Davao reported.

The Davao City Police Office reported no firecracker-related injuries or stray-bullet incidents during the last New Year celebration, crediting strict enforcement of the ban. GRS