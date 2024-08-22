Davao cops to serve new warrant vs Quiboloy, aides

AUTHORITIES are set to serve the alias warrant against fugitive pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, who is currently facing charges in connection with his child abuse and human trafficking case, a police official confirmed on Wednesday, August 21.

Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) spokesperson Major Catherine dela Rey said during a press conference that they already received the alias warrant.

"Yes, we already have the alias warrant of Pastor Quiboloy and the co-accused," dela Rey said.

With these, she said they are expected to serve the warrant again at the compounds of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), where Quiboloy is the founder.

"Naa gyud tay implementation on the warrant of arrest. As to the timeline, wala tayo," the spokesperson said.

PRO-Davao chief Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III confirmed during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, August 20, that the Regional Trial Court-Pasig City had issued the alias warrant for Quiboloy and his co-accused — Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes — who remain at large. Paulene Canada, also a co-accused, was captured at her residence in Davao City on July 11.

According to the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA), "the Court shall issue an alias warrant if the original warrant of arrest is returned by the peace officer together with the report."

"A criminal case may be archived only if after the issuance of the warrant of arrest, the accused remains at large for six (6) months from the delivery of the warrant to the proper peace officer," OCA said in an issued circular.

Meanwhile, dela Rey reiterated the authorities' call for the pastor and his aide to surrender.

"'Yun ang panawagan natin kasi nahihirapan din kami sa paghuli kay Quiboloy and his co-accused... Sana mag-surrender na siya, harapin ang kaso para naman to prove his innocence na kine-claim niya (That’s our call because we are also struggling in capturing Quiboloy and his co-accused… I hope he surrenders and face his charges in court to prove his innocence that he claims)," she said.

Meanwhile, the Senate, led by Dabawenyo Senator Ronald "Bato” dela Rosa, conducted a hearing on August 21 regarding the excessive force operation at the KOJC compound during the serving of Quiboloy’s warrant of arrest.

On June 10, heavily armed battalions of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) stormed the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) compound in the entire Davao Region and neighboring provinces to arrest Quiboloy. However, the pastor was not found.

The authorities’ serving of the warrant was condemned by KOJC members for their use of excessive force.

More than a month later, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also failed to arrest the pastor after conducting a comprehensive search at the KOJC indoor arena in Davao City on August 9, 2024. The NBI search is still in relation to the human trafficking cases of Quiboloy and his aides filed in Pasig Trial Court and Davao Regional Trial Court last April this year. RGL