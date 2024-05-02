Davao cops yet to follow ‘Tattoo Removal Policy’ due to absence of guidelines

THE recently approved policy regulating the bearing and sporting of tattoos for members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has yet to be implemented by the Davao police due to the “no-update status” on the policy’s guidelines.

Under the Memorandum Circular 2024-023, the “Tattoo Removal Policy” of the PNP was approved on March 19, 2024, wherein both uniformed and non-uniformed or civilian police personnel are required to remove their “visible” tattoos.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon clarified at the AFP-PNP Press Conference on May 1, 2024, that the central office is still reviewing its provisions, making its implementation challenging.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey explained that all tattooed personnel must provide a written affidavit declaring their marks and for the visible ones to be removed within three months.

“Katong sa naay tattoo gitagaan pa gyud sila og three months para i-erase ang ilang tattoo nga visible while wearing the uniform pero kung naa sa sulod sa lawas, dili makita pero iyahang tattoo kay na belong sa unauthorized tattoo like ethnically or religiously discriminating, indecent na tattoo, racist, sexist or naga-promote sa unauthorized organization or association bisa’g dili pa siya makita while wearing the uniform, ipa-erase,” Maj. Dela Rey said.

(Those who sport a tattoo are given three months to erase their visible tattoo. But if their tattoo is not visible when they wear their uniform but the tattoo belongs to the unauthorized tattoo like technically or religiously discriminating, indecent, racist, sexist or promoting an unauthorized organization or association, even if it is not seen while wearing the uniform, it still must be erased.)

The PNP defended its new policy regulating tattoos among law enforcers on Wednesday after a lawmaker expressed concern about its constitutionality.

According to PNP spokesman Col. Jean Fajardo, the police chief has the authority to put such a policy into effect for the more than 200,000 members of the police force.

Any PNP members who refuse to follow the policy will face administrative charges. DEF



