Davao Council approves P960-M SB No. 1

THE 21st Davao City Council approved, on third and final reading, Supplemental Budget No. 1 (SB1), amounting to P960 million, during a special session on August 27, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The funds came from the 2024 operational surplus of P P477,747,942.05 and the reversion of current and prior years’ budgets worth P483,115,930 million.

The City Mayor’s Office (CMO) will get the largest share at P708,669,295.03, followed by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), which will receive P132,428,118.16 to boost programs on street orderliness and garbage hauling services.

According to Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chair of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte directed the council to prioritize education, in line with his inaugural speech promising to expand the city’s scholarship program. Funds were also allocated to the Davao City Treatment and Rehabilitation Center for Drug Dependents (DCTRCDD) to show that the city continues to support rehabilitation efforts.

The allocations for both the scholarships and the rehabilitation center were taken from the CMO’s budget.

The rest will go to several offices, including the Sangguniang Panlungsod and the Human Resources Management Office, to support organizational restructuring under City Ordinance No. 0785-25 and Ordinance No. 0709-24.

Dayanghirang said one of SB1’s highlights is a P153.23 million one-time gratuity pay for all job orders (JOs) and contractual workers who served in 2024.

“Everybody is happy about this. The treasurer assured us it will be processed right away,” Dayanghirang told reporters after the session.

Under the scheme, JOs and contractual workers who served at least three but less than four months will receive P6,000. Those who served at least two but less than three months will get P5,000.

Those with less than two months of service will receive P4,000.

Dayanghirang said the gratuity pay follows Administrative Order No. 28, series of 2024, and Local Budget Circular No. 2024-8. He explained that the delay stemmed from the late issuance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order, which reached the city only in late December 2024.

To fast-track the release, Duterte certified the measure urgent.

“Regular employees already receive 13th and 14th-month pay. This gratuity is meant to recognize the contributions of JOs and workers under contract,” Dayanghirang said, adding that they expect the payout to motivate workers to perform better. RGP