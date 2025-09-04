Davao Council approves Sept 5-Oct 5 closure of Agdao Bridge Flyover

THE Davao City Council approved the temporary closure of the Agdao Bridge Flyover on J.P. Cabaguio Avenue for rehabilitation and repair work. The closure, scheduled from September 5 to October 5, 2025, was proposed by Councilor Jopet Baluran, the committee chairperson for communication and transportation, in response to a request from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

However, several council members voiced concerns about the closure's impact. Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang worried that shutting down the entire bridge would significantly worsen traffic in District 2.

He noted that the current travel time from Buhangin to downtown is already about an hour and a half and that this would likely increase.

"One month is too much. This is my first time to hear more than one month that the road would be closed," he stated at the Sanguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Dayanghirang suggested delaying the closure to allow for further study, public consultation, and the identification of alternative routes.

Councilors Ralph Abella and Luna Acosta also called for a comprehensive road management plan, seeking clarification on rerouting options and a detailed timeline from the DPWH. Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre expressed concern about the simultaneous repair work on Dacudao Road, warning that closing both routes at once would severely worsen traffic in the Cabaguio, Agdao, and Dacudao areas.

"Maybe one at a time, we could… tapusin muna natin ang Dacudao, bakit mura’g gidungan ninyo ang Dacudao ug Agdao (Maybe one at a time, we should finish Dacudao first. Why does it seem like you're doing Dacudao and Agdao at the same time?)" he said.

In support of the closure, Councilor and Floorleader Sweet Advincula emphasized that the DPWH, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), and other relevant agencies must present a traffic management plan at the next council session on September 9.

Marvin Ruffles, the project engineer for the Agdao Bridge rehabilitation, confirmed that the entire bridge would be closed because its joints are deteriorating and an additional expansion joint is needed.

He explained that a partial closure is not feasible as the bridge sits on a single pier, and opening one lane would delay work on the other.

"Due to wear and tear, at the same time. Matagal na din po yung bridge natin, more than 20 years na po (Due to wear and tear, and at the same time, our bridge has also been around for a long time it's been more than 20 years already)," he said.

According to Joel Santos, the assistant traffic operations officer for the CTTMO, the only alternate route available is the road beneath the bridge.

In a Facebook post on September 3, 2025, the CTTMO advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid congestion and emphasized that the closure is necessary for proper repairs. "Nagpasalamat kami sa inyong pagsabot ug kooperasyon. Ang inyong pagtinabangay dako kaayo og tabang aron mahimong hapsay ug malinawon ang trapiko samtang nagpadayon ang maong kalihokan (We thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Your support is a great help in ensuring smooth and peaceful traffic flow while the activity is ongoing)," the CTTMO wrote. RGP