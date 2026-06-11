Davao Council approves WTE auction participation

THE 21st Davao City Council approved an ordinance for the City Government of Davao to participate in the Department of Energy (DOE) Special Auction Round for Waste-to-Energy (WTE), as part of the city’s steps toward implementing the WTE project as a solution to its waste problem.

The city council approved the ordinance, which would allow the local government to apply and participate in the Special Auction Round for WTE under the Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP) for developing qualified renewable energy projects.

The move was part of the city’s initiative to provide a long-term solution to the waste problem and contribute to renewable energy generation. It cited Republic Act No. 9513, also known as the “Renewable Energy Act of 2008,” which encourages the development, utilization, and commercialization of renewable energy resources and systems.

“The City Government of Davao deems it necessary and advantageous to participate in the DOE Special Auction Round for Waste-to-Energy and to undertake all acts necessary or appropriate,” the ordinance states.

It further stated that the ordinance was necessary to authorize the local government and its representatives to apply and participate in the auction round. If the auction is successful, they would execute the supply contract under the GEAP.

Davao City Councilor Louie John Bonguyan, chairperson of the committee on energy, said that under this bidding, the DOE has allotted 213 megawatts (MW) for those interested in developing WTE projects. He said the energy would then be distributed to those interested in applying for the auction. For its part, the city needs about 10-11 MW to implement WTE.

He said the city is trying to join the auction, but this does not guarantee inclusion. However, this move is a step closer to the implementation of the WTE project.

After the auction, there will be assessments, bidding, and pre-assessments, which will be conducted until October. This process will determine whether the city is qualified for the energy allocation.

“This is just a first step na niapil ta, na nag-try ang city government na mu-apply sa Green Energy Auction (This is just the first step, as the city government has joined and is trying to apply for the Green Energy Auction),” he said in a media interview on June 10, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Bonguyan said the City Government of Davao was the only local government unit that applied for the bidding and that most of the participants were from the private sector.

He hopes that the city will be granted the energy it needs and renew its partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) for the implementation of WTE, citing how the city is still facing challenges in funding the project.

Under the ordinance, Assistant City Administrator Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo was designated as the authorized representative, Atty. Luchie G. Sasing-Elias of the City Legal Office as the alternate representative, and Genevieve G. Gamueta as the official observer.

On the construction of the WTE facility, Bonguyan assured that before it is constructed, it will still have to undergo all environmental, emissions, and solid waste policy requirements.

The local government has long been pushing for the WTE project in the city as a solution to its waste problem, despite strong opposition from environmental groups over its possible negative effects on the environment. RGP