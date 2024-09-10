Davao Council urges probe into police attire misuse during KOJ raid

Councilor Jesus Joseph Zozobrado III, who sponsored the resolution on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, said this action was prompted by Torre's admission during a Senate hearing in Davao City on Friday, September 6. Torre acknowledged giving civilians permission to pose as policemen and wear police uniforms to assist in the operation.

Zozobrado expressed his dismay and called for scrutiny of the matter. "While the general may have had his reasons, what cannot be ignored is how those reasons were executed. His justification does not excuse what transpired. The general himself admitted to giving this order, and he did so on video," the councilor said. "He didn’t even flinch, as though he saw nothing wrong with having civilians play dress-up in police uniforms. It’s as if, to him, the uniform was just another piece of clothing to be handed out, like a costume at a party."

As a lawyer, Zozobrado emphasized that this incident may violate Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code on “usurpation of authority or official function,” and Article 179 on the “illegal use of uniforms and insignias.” He questioned whether Torre's rank exempts him from following the law, especially since Torre admitted to authorizing civilians to wear police uniforms.

Zozobrado also pointed out that the Philippine National Police (PNP) is under the DILG, and they should have a clear stance on the issue. Furthermore, the authorization violates City Ordinance 0361-17, which prohibits the unauthorized use of law enforcement uniforms and accouterments.

Violators face penalties of up to P5,000 and imprisonment of up to a year, with uniforms subject to confiscation.

During the Senate hearing, KOJC legal counsel Israelito Torreon condemned the presence of civilians in police athlete uniforms inside Jose Maria College (JMC).

Torre defended the action, citing Section 10 of Rule 113 of the Rules of Court, which allows an officer making a lawful arrest to summon civilians for assistance. The police official also emphasized that Article 179 of the Penal Code has exemptions.

However, Zozobrado argued that the operation breached constitutional provisions, including rights to religious freedom.

Meanwhile, Quiboloy reportedly surrendered on Sunday, September 8, after months of hiding. DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos clarified that Quiboloy was arrested, not surrendered. Following this, Torre withdrew the 2,000 uniformed personnel stationed at the KOJC compound for 16 days.

Torre has yet to respond to the council’s resolution. RGL