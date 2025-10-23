Davao Councilor urges BPO firms to adopt disaster work policies

DAVAO City Councilor Pamela “Pameng” Librado-Morata has called for clearer company policies among Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firms during natural calamities, emphasizing the need for safer working conditions and employee protection.

Morata said BPO workers have been urging management to establish work-from-home (WFH) guidelines during disasters. She stressed that employees should be able to voice grievances freely without fear of retaliation, and that common issues such as the health impacts of night shifts, excessive overtime, and unclear work setups must be addressed.

She recalled the 2017 NCCC Mall fire that claimed 38 lives, 37 of whom were SSI Philippines employees, underscoring the importance of workplace safety.

Morata also cited the October 10, 2025, earthquake that hit Davao Oriental and affected Davao City. Many BPO employees working in high-rise buildings were left uncertain after management failed to provide clear instructions on work suspension.

Some firms allegedly required employees to report to work even while building inspections were ongoing. Others struggled to transition to WFH setups due to unclear internet allowances, limited access to equipment, or unfulfilled reimbursements.

"It is clear workers were ill-prepared for WFH arrangements, as some workers did not have proper workspaces at home. Several were just boarders who rented rooms," Morata said during her privilege speech on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

She added that many employees reported exhaustion as they tried to recover from the quake while maintaining night shifts. She criticized the “business as usual” approach, saying it puts workers’ lives at risk amid unpredictable disasters.

Morata urged the creation of clear guidelines on work shifts, fare reimbursement, internet installation, overtime, and hazard pay during emergencies.

She noted that Davao City’s workforce of one million includes about 85,000 BPO employees, a sector heavily supported by the local government for its contribution to the economy.

Morata filed a resolution seeking stronger worker protection and dignity for BPO employees during calamities.

Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. moved to refer her privilege speech to the Committee on Labor and Employment Opportunities for further discussion. RGP