Davao Councilor urges Marcos to intervene in Bato arrest case

DAVAO City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intervene in the situation involving Senator Ronald dela Rosa following reports of an alleged impending arrest linked to a warrant reportedly issued by the International Criminal Court.

Dayanghirang appealed to agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), who allegedly attempted to arrest Dela Rosa inside the Senate on May 11 during the senator’s first plenary appearance after months of absence.

The councilor urged Marcos to remind law enforcement agencies and government offices to uphold their oath of office and follow the law.

“It is time for President Marcos to intercede because, to be honest, we worked for him. We campaigned for him and Vice President Sara Duterte, and as taxpayers, we have the right to appeal to the President to intervene,” Dayanghirang said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on May 12 at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Dayanghirang said he believes only the President can address the issue involving Dela Rosa, citing the administration’s authority over government agencies while also referring to the principle of separation of powers.

He also expressed frustration over reports that NBI personnel were allowed to enter Senate premises to arrest the senator.

The councilor confirmed that members of the 21st Davao City Council are gathering signatures for a resolution expressing support for Dela Rosa.

Earlier, Dela Rosa returned to the Senate plenary on May 11 after a six-month absence. During his privilege speech, he claimed he had to struggle with NBI personnel who allegedly tried to stop him from entering the Senate building.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said the NBI, accompanied by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, went to the Senate to “effect an arrest.”

The Senate later placed the premises under lockdown, temporarily restricting entry and exit from the building. REYNALDO MAYNAGCOT/UM, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN