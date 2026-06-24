Davao councilors urge DepEd funding for school guards

DAVAO City Councilor Luna Acosta urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to provide funds for the mandatory hiring of security guards in all public schools in the country following the shooting incident that claimed the lives of three students in Tacloban City, Leyte.

Acosta, who chairs the Peace and Public Safety Committee, said that funding should be allocated for school safety and security protocols, adding that the national government should divert funds used in political maneuvering to the security of schools.

"Schools are zones of peace and safety and should remain to be so. An increase in the budget of the schools for security purposes is an investment that the DepEd should prioritize above all," Acosta said during her privilege speech on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Acosta said private schools are mandated to have adequate security; however, public schools face budget limitations. She said that DepEd requires all schools to secure their premises, but it does not provide an adequate budget for it.

She added that in order to address the gap, public schools augment their security measures by partnering with the Philippine National Police (PNP), employing barangay tanods, and utilizing Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) funds to hire security guards. She said these measures are not enough following the shooting incident in Tacloban City and the stabbing incident in Quezon City.

Acosta reported that a series of seminars had been conducted with schools to highlight security protocols and communication with different safety and security offices.

Councilor Cookie Bonguyan then passed a resolution urgently requesting the PNP, through the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), to intensify police visibility and deploy tactical personnel around high-risk school zones in the city during peak hours to ensure the safety and security of students, teachers, and school personnel.

Acosta also passed a resolution urging DepEd to provide funds for the mandatory hiring of security guards in all public schools in the Philippines and additional funds for school safety and security protocols.

She then moved for her privilege speech to be considered as first reading for the proposed School Safety Ordinance of Davao City.

Welfare of students

Councilor Petite Principe, who chairs the Committee on Education, Science and Technology, raised concern over the number of incidents involving students, teachers, and school communities in the Philippines. She said that in June, there were about nine reported incidents involving students.

“Here in Davao City, student safety cannot be treated as an afterthought; we do not address it after a tragedy occurs. It requires a proactive whole of community approach, involving schools, families, local government, law enforcement, and health professionals,” she said.

Ensuring that students are safe even outside school premises, Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. reiterated that safe zones should be established within the perimeter or vicinity of schools. He said that safe walkways and sidewalks with proper lighting should be prioritized so that students are safe going to school and returning home.

As security in schools is strengthened, Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang proposed to strengthen and enhance the counseling programs of schools in the city. He said that with the huge number of students, they remain vulnerable mentally and physically.

“Counselling programs would also be looked into by the education support fund, and if the money of the educational support fund is not enough, we suggest we should request and include it in the annual budget of the city,” he said.

Dayanghirang said that a committee hearing should be conducted with other concerned agencies to come up with a comprehensive mental and physical security program for students.

Meanwhile, Councilor Enzo Villafuerte, in a corollary resolution, urged DepEd and the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) to strengthen the implementation of anti-bullying programs, reporting mechanisms, and awareness campaigns to promote a safe and inclusive learning environment, noting that the perpetrator of the shooting incident in Tacloban was reportedly bullied.

Increased security for schools

DepEd-Davao City said that with the growing call for security in schools, it is strengthening security measures in all public schools to ensure a safe environment for students, teachers, and staff. The strengthened enforcement is in line with the directive of the DepEd national office and the PNP.

“Sa pamamagitan ng mga hakbang na ito, ipinakikita ng DepEd-Davao City ang patuloy nitong pangako na tiyakin ang isang ligtas, maayos, at protektadong kapaligiran sa pagkatuto para sa bawat Dabawenyong mag-aaral,” DepEd-Davao City said on June 23, 2026.

(Through these measures, DepEd Davao City demonstrates its continuing commitment to ensuring a safe, orderly, and protected learning environment for every Dabawenyo student)

As part of the strengthened security measures, schools would strictly enforce the “No ID, No Entry” policy for all students, personnel, and visitors, as well as conduct thorough bag inspections at school gates and maintain proper logs of names and records in the logbook for guests and individuals entering the school.

Schools would continue to coordinate with concerned agencies and local communities in order to maintain peace, order, and security inside schools.

Parents welcome tighter security

Parents and security personnel from several public schools in Davao City have expressed support for stricter security measures, saying bag inspections, visitor screening, and tighter campus access help ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel.

The heightened security protocols come as schools continue to strengthen monitoring efforts by inspecting bags, checking identification cards, and limiting access to authorized individuals.

Rosita Bantayan, a parent of a grade two pupil at Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Sr. Central Elementary School, said she personally accompanies her child to and from school to ensure the child's safety.

"Gikuan jud nako nga ihatud sundo nako sya, unya aware pud ko sa mga palibot ba kay syempre safety gyud sa atong anak ang unahon (I make sure to bring my child to school and fetch my child afterward, and I stay aware of our surroundings because the safety of our children should always come first)," Bantayan said.

She also welcomed the school's stricter security measures.

"Importante gyud na, labi na karon delekado na kaayo bisag mga bata pa, Ginoo ko! Gagunit nag mga baril, unya naa nay mga kuan mga kutsilyo ba (That is very important, especially now that times are dangerous. Even young people are carrying guns and knives),” she said.

"Safe gyud siya karon, labi na karon pagsulod sa mga bata unya higpit na gyud ba. Mga bag i-check gyud bisag teacher gani gi-open ang bag kay para ma-check (Children are safer now because security has become stricter. Bags are checked, and even teachers open their bags for inspection)," she added.

Another parent, Herminda Merino, who has a grade three pupil, said parents should remain involved in their children's safety.

"Ihatud gyud na sya, unya kuhaun gyud na nimo sya. Dili nimo pasagdan nga ano lang. Kay basig naay magkasalisi ba (You should bring your child to school and fetch them afterward. You should not leave them unattended because something unexpected might happen)," Merino said.

"Safe sila, kay karon istrikto man gani. Di gani makasulod ang mga ginikanan kay tungod atong naay nahitabo sa school diba” Safe man pud. Naa say mga guard sa gawas, may pulis ana ba. Sa sulod jud naa gyud nay mga guard (They are safe because the school is now strict. Parents cannot easily enter the campus. There are guards outside and security personnel inside the school)," she added.

Mary Grace Luciano, another parent with a grade three pupil, supported the bag inspections but suggested assigning additional security personnel.

"Sakto naman ilang gihimo karon nga gina-check jud ang bag. So at least dugangan lang siguro kay gamay raman jud siguro ang security guard kay public school ra lagi so way budget (What they are doing now by checking bags is appropriate. Perhaps they can add more security guards because public schools may have limited resources)," Luciano said.

At Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Sr. Central Elementary School, security guard Alnord Daud said only students and teachers are allowed to enter the campus without restrictions.

"Wala mi nagapasulod og outsider ug mga parents, mga students lang and teachers. Check lang sa mga bag mao ra na (We do not allow outsiders and parents to enter. Only students and teachers are allowed, and bags are inspected)," Daud said.

He added that visitors must present proper identification before entering the school.

"Naa silay ID, gate pass para mailhan namo nga bisita ug kung wala silay gate pass dili namo sila pasudlon (Visitors must have an ID gate pass so we can identify them. Without a gate pass, they are not allowed to enter)," he said.

Meanwhile, Romarch Sam-o Alipio, a security guard at Sta. Ana National High School, said inspections are conducted daily to keep the campus secure.

"Among ginabuhat diri, pag sulod sa studyante ga-check mi og bag, inspection, checking para secured among area (When students enter, we inspect and check their bags to ensure the area remains secure)," Alipio said.

"Ang mga parents gina-check gihapon namo, log book unsa ilahang katuyuan (We also check parents and require them to sign the logbook and state their purpose for visiting)," he added.

At Davao City National High School, security guard James Calucoy said security personnel immediately coordinate with authorities during emergencies.

"Una buhaton, tawag sa mga pulis or unsa man diha ang dapat tawagan (The first thing we do is call the police or the appropriate authorities)," Calucoy said.

He added that students and visitors undergo regular inspections before entering the campus.

"Adlaw-adlaw namo gipabuhat diri para safe ang mga tao diri, mga bata, ug maestra, pag-check ug bag and higpitan namo amoang seguridad diri sa school (We do this every day to keep students, teachers, and other people safe by checking bags and strengthening security in the school)," Calucoy said.

School personnel and parents agreed that strict enforcement of security protocols plays an important role in maintaining a safe learning environment for students across Davao City schools. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM HANNAH ALBINO AND CATHY JANE ORIAS SPAMAST/ SUNSTAR INTERN