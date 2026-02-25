Davao CSWDO data management system starts

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), in partnership with the City Mayor’s Office and the Davao City Information and Technology Center (CITC) started in January the operation of the Data Management System for efficient gathering of records of clients and services rendered.

CSWDO Head, Julie P. Dayaday told Madayaw Davao that the system helps them track activities and services extended by their office in 182 barangays.

“Ang CSWDO Data Management System dinhi makita ang kapaspas, ang efficiency sa pagkuha nato og datos sa kung kinsa ang atong na-serve. Naka-link ni sa district offices, and residential care facilities. Makita pud nato diri kung unsa ang serbisyo nga ginahatag nato sa atong constituents based sa services na naa sa atoa, ma-account dayon namo pila kabuok (The CSWDO Data Management System shows how fast and efficient we are in retrieving data on who we have served. It is linked to the district offices and residential care facilities. Through this, we can also see what services we provide to our constituents based on the services available to us, and we can immediately account for the number of beneficiaries),” she said.

She said that the data management system is an improvement from manual gathering of data practiced in the past years. This is a groundbreaking move, especially in relaying information during disasters.

“Mas dali ang pag generate in the event naay mag ask sa atoa. Gilusod pud nato dinhi sa atoang dashboard ang disaster nga record, para sa pag account gani sa atong mga victims, kay lisud kayo labi na pag massive atong disaster. Dali pud mi makalabay kung naay pangutana pila ang affected, pila ang totally damaged, after ma-validate sa atong direct service implementors (It is easier to generate reports whenever someone requests information from us. We have also integrated disaster records into our dashboard for proper accounting of our victims, especially since it is very difficult during massive disasters. We can quickly provide data when asked how many are affected and how many are totally damaged, after validation by our direct service implementers),” she added.

She said that the system went through a lot of consultations since 2024. It was tested last year while the full implementation started this year only.

Dayaday said that they will observe the data generation for the first quarter if there are improvements needed.

She said that although they are practicing the use of the management system some services still require manual action such as case study reports, parent capability assessments, and others.

She added that the direct implementers were equipped to handle the system, ensuring that data privacy will be observed.

She made assurances that with the help of the CITC, all data of the clients are protected and is continuously monitored for any breaches. CIO