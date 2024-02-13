Davao CSWDO distributes 24K food packs to flood, landslide-hit families

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has already distributed 24,819 food packs in districts affected by flooding and landslides brought about by the trough of the Low-Pressure Area in the city in the first week of February.

Based on CSWDO data as of 3 p.m. on February 12, 2024, Monday, the office already distributed 6,554 food packs to San Isidro and Bunawan Proper (Bunawan District); 7,114 food packs for Barangay Ma-a; 8,729 food packs for city’s Poblacion A that includes Barangays 1-A, 2-A, 5-A, 8-A, 9-A, 10-A, and 19-B; and 2,422 food packs for Paquibato District.

CSWDO Social Welfare Operations Head Epifania Sagayno, in an interview with the City Information Office (CIO), said that the distribution in Paquibato District and Bunawan District is already complete, while the distribution for the other districts is still ongoing.

The CSWDO targets to distribute more than 38,000 food packs within this week. Each food pack contains five kilograms of rice and canned goods and is good for one family.

The 20th Davao City Council, last week, approved the utilization of the Quick Response Fund (QRF) of P84 million for the welfare goods for the 23 barangays affected by floods and landslides. CIO



