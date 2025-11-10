Davao CSWDO: Help stop mendicancy at Christmas

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reminded Dabawenyos to stop giving alms, especially to children, as the Christmas season draws near.

Presidential Decree No. 1563, also known as the “Anti-Mendicancy Law” of 1978, created a comprehensive framework to regulate and end mendicancy (begging) in the Philippines. It aims to stop begging, protect infants and children from being exploited by mendicancy, and encourage the rehabilitation of mendicants.

Karla Quintela, Focal person of the Family Welfare program of the CSWDO, also urged Dabawenyos to report cases of child street begging to their office as giving them money doesn’t help them. Instead, it actually put them more in danger, especially that Christmas is approaching.

“Kung naa moy nakita nga menor de edad nga namaligya nga maskin candy lang or gulay sa kadalanan, please pwede nnyo warningan or ireport ninyo na sa amoa kay bawal na siya sa atuang syudad. Pwede na sya magamit sa exploitation or ma in danger nila ilahang kaugalingon (If you see a minor selling even candy or vegetables on the street, please report it to us because it is not allowed in our city. They can be used in exploitation or they can be in danger themselves), she told Serbisyo Dabawenyo: City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) on November 10, 2025.

The city’s Quick Response Team for Children’s Concern (QRTCC) has rescued 61 minors from the streets in 2025. Many were referred to family development programs, capability-building sessions, and responsible parenthood training to prevent them from returning to street begging.

Quintela also emphasized that under the law, habitual mendicants may be fined up to P1,000 or imprisoned for up to four years. Adults who use children to solicit alms, and those individuals who beg and donate, may also face penalty.

She added that the city’s reputation for generosity has attracted seasonal mendicants from outside the city.

“Naa tay mga kaigsounan nga bisita muadto dria kay known man gud ang davao city nga mahingatagon. At the same time, dako na gyud ang atoang siyudad no. Yearly na ni sila nga naga visit sa atuang siyudad. Expected na gud kay makita na nato sila ron (We expect our friends from other cities to visit here because Davao City is well known for generosity. At the same time, our city is really big and they always visit our city every year. It’s really expected because we can also see them now),“ she said.

As Christmas approaches, the CSWDO said it expects an increase in mendicancy and urged residents to report cases of child begging, street vending by minors, or suspected exploitation.

“Please lang Dabawenyos, buotan man gyud kaayo mo. Pero pag abot sa limos ayaw itolerate para dili na sila managhan. Kay giving is loving man gud, sharing is loving man gud, kanang pag limos dli man gud na makatabang sa ilaha. I refer nato sila sa tama, pwede sa amoang office sa CSWDO (Please Dabawenyos, we know that we are very kind. But when it comes to begging, we will should not tolerate it. We know that giving is loving, sharing is also loving. But, begging doesn’t really help each other. Let’s help them and instead, refer them to our office so we can assist them), she added.

Reports may be directed to the CSWDO’s official Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cswdodavaocity or call them at CSWDO (082) 225-0417, (082) 295. They can also be contacted through the QRTCC (082) 224-0557 and the Kean Gabriel hotline 0908-818-4444. CIO