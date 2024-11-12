Davao CSWDO intensifies anti-drug drive

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has intensified its anti-drug drive by recognizing the drug-free barangays in the city through the Barangay Bida Kontra Ilegal na Droga.

The recognition was held during Monday's flag-raising ceremony at the Quezon Park.

As mandated by the City Council’s Resolution No. 02 Series of 2017, each barangay will revive its own Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) to support initiatives addressing peace and order, specifically reducing the use of illegal drugs and other substances.

The CSWDO recognized 15 barangays for their steadfast support, active participation, and significant contribution to the successful and efficient Community-based Rehabilitation and Aftercare Program initiatives to prevent and end drug abuse.

The 15 winners were Barangays Baliok, 36-D, Camansi, 30-C, Ula, Langub, Bago Oshiro, 13-B, Alambre, Biao Joaquin, Bato, Catigan, Baguio Proper, Mabuhay, and Bantol.

Barangay Baliok in Talomo was named this year’s overall winner of the Barangay Bida Kontra Ilegal na Droga.

The winners were also given a plaque, a certificate of recognition, and a consolation prize.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a statement delivered by Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., congratulated the recipients, saying that the award serves as a potent reminder of what can be accomplished when the community comes together to combat illegal drugs.

“Today, we recognize the top drug-cleared barangays in our city and our esteemed partners and agencies for their unwavering support and commitment to our advocacies and programs against illegal drugs. Each of these barangays, as well as all the barangays in our city, has demonstrated outstanding commitment to creating safe and drug-free communities,” he said.

“May you continue to be a proactive participant of change in our society and strive for a community that is drug-free, safe, and secure. Together, let us work hand in hand to strengthen our communities and protect future generations from the dangers of illegal drugs as we move towards a safer Davao City for the betterment of all Dabawenyos,” he added.

CSWDO Head Julie Dayaday, in a media interview, also said the award was one way of encouraging the barangays to keep an eye on their neighborhoods and maintain a drug-free barangay.

“Nagakuha gyud ta og mga partners for our judges kay mas maayo man gud to’ng atoang mga partners from PDEA, PAO, Regional Trial Court nato [ang mag judge] para wala’y bias ug klaro gyud ang atoang paghatag og award (We actually recruit partners for our judges since it is preferable that our partners from Regional Trial Court, PDEA, and PAO to preside over the proceedings in order to ensure impartial and transparent awarding),” she said.

The awarding was also attended by barangay captains, their representatives, and partner agencies. CIO