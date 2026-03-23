Davao CSWDO released seniors’ annual cash aid distribution

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has announced the schedule for the Annual Cash Assistance for senior citizens in some areas in the city.

In their latest update, CSWDO said that they would release the annual cash assistance for senior citizens in Marilog, Tugbok, Calinan, Paquibato, and Buhangin District.

The office said that beneficiaries from Barangays Communal, Pampanga, and Hizon are scheduled to receive their assistance on March 23, while on March 24, the payout will cover Barangays Bantol, Buda, Dalag, Gumitan, Magsaysay, Baganihan, Suawan, Tamugan, Malamba, Datu Salumay, Marilog Proper, Salaysay, Manambulan, New Valencia, and Ula.

Barangays Calinan Proper, Cadalian, and Sirib are scheduled on March 25, while Barangays Colosas, Fatima, Lumiad, Mabuhay, Malabog, Mapula, Pandaitan, Pañalum, Paquibato Proper, Paradise Embac, Salapawan, Sumimao, and Tapak would be on March 26.

This March 27 would be the scheduled payout Iin barangays Biao Joaquin, Cawayan, Dacudao, Dalagdag, Dominga, Inayangan, Lamanan, Lampiano, Megkawayan, Pangyan, Subasta, Talomo River, and Tamayong.

CSWDO encouraged all the senior citizens to follow the scheduled release of their payout unless they have something important that they need to attend to or due to an emergency.

The office also said that if the name of the senior citizen is not included in the payroll then they should refrain from going to the scheduled payout.

"Para sa kompletong listahan sa mga benepisyaryo ug uban pang pangutana, palihug bisitaha ang inyung CSWDO District Office nga naglangkob sa inyong barangay, ug makig-coordinate sa inyung Direct Service Implementers (DSIs) aron matubag dayon ang inyong pangutana," the office said in its Facebook post.

(For the complete list of beneficiaries and other inquiries, please visit your CSWDO District Office that covers your barangay, and coordinate with your Direct Service Implementers (DSIs) so your questions can be answered immediately.)

As of July 2025, the Office of the Senior Citizens’ Affairs (Osca) has recorded approximately 197,981 registered senior citizens. However, around 19,000 entries still need to be verified due to names and addresses duplicity. RGP