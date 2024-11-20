Davao CSWDO: Search for mode family is on

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) is now on the hunt for the city’s model family as it launched the Pamilyang Dabawenyo Idol Ko 2024 competition.

Lynmar Podador, the Focal Point of CSWDO’s Family Welfare Program, said the competition is aimed at recognizing families that exhibit harmony, unity, and support, and encouraging other families to engage in community involvement that supports local services.

“Another one is pagsaulog sa pamilyang nagpabilin ug napreserba sa mga tradisyon, mga cultural tradition nato (Another one is to celebrate the family that preserves our cultural tradition),” she said in an interview with the city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio.

She said a district-level competition was first conducted through validation. The district-level winners showcased their initiatives through their health education programs and clean-up drives in their barangays.

Winners from Buhangin, Agdao, Toril-B, Paquibato District, City Poblacion B, Calinan, Buhangin-B, Bunawan, Talomo B, City Poblacion A, Talomo A, and Baguio District will compete in the citywide competition.

Podador said families showed their involvement in community service through video documentation.

Families can also talk about their experiences, including challenges and success stories.

She said that in the citywide competition, families will be judged on their accomplishments, environmental and social responsibility, family values, and community involvement.

The grand winner will get P30,000, while the first runner-up, second runner-up, and third runner-up will receive P25,000, P20,000, and P15,000, respectively.

The non-winning entries will receive a consolation prize of P5,000.

The grand winner will represent the city in the region-wide competition for Huwarang Pamilya. CIO