Davao CSWDO seeks to end derogatory use of ‘autistic’

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), in partnership with the Autism Society of the Philippines (ASP)–Davao Chapter, urged Dabawenyos to respect and accept individuals on the autism spectrum as the 30th National Autism Consciousness Week is being observed.

Julie P. Dayaday, Head of CSWDO, told the City Information that the campaign is a reminder that the careless usage of the word “autistic” as a joke or insult demeans these individuals and perpetuates stigma.

“They really need respect, kita baya nakalimot ta nga himoon nato nang kantyaw sa atoang mga kauban or friends ang kanang word nga autistic. Kauban sa Autism Society of the Philippines, giubanan nato sila sa usa ka pledge nga kita tanan matag Pilipino, matag Dabawenyos, dili na nato na siya gamiton kutya or kataw-anan because they are children with special needs and they need to be respected (They really need respect, so let’s not forget that we shouldn’t use the word ‘autistic’ to make fun of our colleagues or friends. Together with the Autism Society of the Philippines, we joined them in pledging that we should not make fun of children with special needs and that they deserved to be respected),” she said.

Meanwhile, Uswaldo Parreñas, President of ASP, emphasized that this campaign not only promotes acceptance but a pledge committing to respectful language and inclusive behaviour towards people with autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

“Having autism is not a joke or an insult; having autism is not equivalent to being intelligent or indifferent. Having autism is not equivalent to being violent or having explosive behavior. People with autism deserve the right to exist with dignity,” he said.

Dayaday also noted that as of October 31, 2025, the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) has recorded 1,870 individuals with autism spectrum disorder in Davao City.

“Please, let us never look down on those with special needs instead of staring and judging, let us offer a helping hand or a smile of understanding. A person with autism has unique strengths and a dignity that must be respected,” she added.

The City Government of Davao continues to uphold its vision of a city where no one is left behind, ensuring that all children and adults with autism are accepted and respected. CIO