Davao CTOO honors grit, grace behind Kadayawan’s success

THE last float has passed, the last notes of the kulintang and agong have faded into the night, and the crowns have been passed to the new Hiyas. Before the month ends and the city moves on to another milestone, the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) alongside the 11 ethnolinguistic groups recognized the people behind the resounding success of Kadayawan 2026 during Kadayawan Pasasalamat on August 25.

In a heartfelt message, Iranun Deputy Mayor Pamikeren Latip Arumpac Jr. expressed the gratitude of Davao City’s six Bangsamoro to the city government, executive committee, department heads, cultural workers, performers, artists, and organizers who worked behind the scene and on the streets to make a Kadayawan that empowers cultural communities and promotes their cultures and heritage.

He further extended his gratitude to media practitioners, bloggers, photographers, and other journalists who covered the events and featured the diverse yet beautiful cultural tapestry of the 11 ethnolinguistic groups.

“Sa pamamagitan ninyo, ang kwento ng ating mga kultura ay mas marami ang nakarinig, nakasaksi at humanga (Because of you, many have heard, witnessed, and admired the stories of our cultures),” Arumpac said.

Bagobo Tagabawa Deputy Mayor Sheirelle Uy-Anino echoed this by recognizing the passion, dedication, and talents shared to the community.

“Sa inyo’ng panahon, kahago, talento ug dedikasyon, mao’y nakatabang sa paghimo sa Kadayawan 2026 nga usa ka dako’ng kalampusan (The time, effort, talents, and dedication you put into this festival was what made Kadayawan 2026 a resounding success),” she said.

Anino also thanked every Dabawenyo and visitors who took part in the celebration.

“Karong tuiga mas napalalom nato ang kahulugan sa atoang tema nga ‘We are One, KadayaOne.’ This reminds us that even if we have different cultures, traditions, languages, and even in times of many challenges, we’re still here united and unshaken. Dili lamang kini usa ka tema, kini usa ka hulagway sa panaghiusa, pagtinabangay, pagrespeto ug pagpasigarbo sa atoang pakatao isip Dabawenyo (This year, we were able to give a deeper meaning to our “We are One, KadayaOne’ theme. This reminds us that even if we have different cultures, traditions, languages, and even in times of many challenges, we’re still here united and unshaken. This is not just a theme, this is a reflection of our unity, cooperation, mutual respect and pride in our identity as Dabawenyos),” she emphasized.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message read by City Administrator Francis Mark Layog, congratulated and thanked the city’s 11 ethnolinguistic groups for their continued effort in preserving and passing on their culture, heritage, and traditions.

“To our 11 ethnolinguistic communities represented by our deputy mayors, to our Hiyas sa Kadayawan Queens ug Hiyas sa Kaliwatan, thank you for keeping alive the histories, stories, and traditions of our cultural communities,” he said.

“Your heritage is the soul of our celebration, and the foundation upon which Kadayawan continues to thrive, reminding us of the roots that unite us as Dabawenyos,” Duterte emphasized.

He also extended the city government’s gratitude to its partners including the private sector and local businesses for their profound support for the event.

“Your generosity and expertise were essential in bringing together the many activities that made this year’s Kadayawan an even bigger and grander affair,” Duterte said.

As the festivities conclude, Dabawenyos are also reminded that the true legacy of Kadayawan is not in the big and colorful floats or the beats that echo on the streets during street dances. It is in how Dabawenyos continue to respect one another, protect their culture, and pass their stories to the next generation.

In honoring the grit and grace behind the successful mounting of the events , the City Tourism Office and its leaders reminded Davao City that Kadayawan is not just a date on the calendar—it is a living, breathing commitment to unity that thrives long after the last drum has been silenced. CIO