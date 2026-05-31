Davao CTOO: Keep Pride Parade apolitical

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) said that the contingents of the 2026 Pride Parade are welcome to voice their concerns during the event, but are discouraged from making the parade political.

“Pride Parade is a protest mao na ginaingon sa atoang LGBQIA+ community, but we want to protest in a way pud na they know unsa pud gyud atoang gi-protest, the rights of the LGBTQIA+,” Willenito Tormis Jr., head of the CTOO, said during the media launch of the Duaw Davao, on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Rogen Inn.

To recall, during the 2024 Pride Parade, the local government prohibited participants from chanting foul language and expressing anti-government sentiments.

Tormis then cited the theme of this year’s Reyna ng Davao, “Visible in Every Voice,” saying that there are many voices and that they want them to be heard.

In the guidelines posted on the Duaw Davao page, the advocacy statement said that the participants should be guided by existing laws in expressing their advocacy. The rule also applies to the chants and cheers during the parade.

It further said that participants are free to express themselves through their clothing as part of their gender identity, creativity, or personal freedom, as long as it does not violate any existing law.

Meanwhile, among the prohibited acts during the parade are the throwing of materials like flyers, candies, and caps, as these may disrupt the parade. The office also discourages the use of party poppers, confetti cannons, and firecrackers for safety and environmental reasons.

The office prohibits dangerous stunts and acrobatics that may endanger participants. They also prohibit the use of military uniforms used by law enforcement agencies; however, the wearing of agency shirts is allowed as long as it is not a full uniform.

Some of the prohibitions of the city during events, such as bringing non-transparent water containers and using backpacks or knapsacks, remain. The office encourages participants to use transparent water containers and clear bags for safety purposes.

Number of contingents

Tormis said that as of this day, the number of contingents who have already registered for the Pride March is 91. He said that numerous individuals have already inquired with their office about joining the parade, and they expect this to reach 200.

Tormis said that the Pride Parade is not only exclusive to the LGBTQIA+ community but is open to everyone who wants to join the celebration. He then encouraged the public to attend since the parade is in line with the celebration of Pride Month, which is celebrated every June.

The 2025 edition of the Pride Parade drew about 104 groups, which was higher compared to the first Pride Parade hosted by the city in 2024, with only 98.

The CTOO said participants in the parade can expect some awards after the event, revealing that they have the AAAAWARD (Alive, Alert, Awake, Enthusiastic Award) for the liveliest and most colorful contingent. The first placer will receive P50,000; second place, P20,000; and third place, P15,000.

For the individual category of the AAAAWARD, which is for the most creative, alive, alert, awake, and enthusiastic attire, the winners will receive P20,000 for first place, P15,000 for second place, and P10,000 for third place.

Walking parade

Similar to the 2026 Parada during the Araw ng Dabaw, the contingents of the Pride Parade are discouraged from using vehicles, as the event is purely a walking parade.

The idea of “purely walking parade” stems from saving fuel as global prices of petroleum products soar after the conflict in the Middle East erupted.

The parade is scheduled on June 21, 2026, and will start around 1 p.m.

The parade route will start at Roxas Avenue, left turn to C.M. Recto Avenue, right turn to Bonifacio Street, then J. Camus Street, right turn to J. Palma Gil Street, and end at People’s Park. RGP