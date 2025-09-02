Davao CTOO: Liquor ban amendment ok, but…

THE City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) expressed openness to possible amendments to Davao City’s liquor ban but stressed that public safety must remain the top priority.

Atty. Jonah Margarette Presto, officer-in-charge of the CTOO, said they welcome proposals to amend the ordinance as long as the changes improve its enforcement and serve the best interest of the public.

“Kailangan balansehon kung unsa ang atoang priority. Would it be longer para ang panahon nga maka-enjoy ta or the safety? (We need to balance our priorities—whether it’s giving more time to enjoy or ensuring safety),” Presto said during the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday, August 27, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office.

She noted that while cities like Cebu and Manila do not impose a liquor ban, Davao City continues to uphold it in line with the current administration’s position that roads are safer without people drinking during restricted hours.

Earlier, the Vices Regulation Unit (VRU) reported that several bar owners proposed extending liquor sales from the current 1 a.m. cutoff to 2 a.m. They argued that Happy Hour typically runs from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., leaving customers with limited time to order before the 12 a.m. last call.

The 20th City Council approved the amended Comprehensive Liquor Code on May 7, 2024, through Councilor Luna Acosta, to regulate alcohol consumption and restrict minors’ access to liquor. Under the Liquor Ban Ordinance, the sale of alcohol is prohibited daily from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m.

On August 19, 2025, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Director Colonel Mannan Muarip proposed stricter penalties for violators during his courtesy call to the 21st City Council. He recommended that first-time violators no longer pay fines but instead face six months to one year of imprisonment.

Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) head Angel Sumagaysay expressed support for the proposal, noting, “Kung magkaroon man ng amendments wala tayong problema, supportive naman kami (If there would be amendments, we would not have any problems; we are supportive of it).”

In his report to the city council, Muarip revealed that from January to December 2024, the DCPO recorded 34 liquor-related incidents: 10 on the streets, seven in establishments, and 17 in residential areas. RGP