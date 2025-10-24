Davao CTOO: Only 4 direct int’l flights at Davao Airport

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) has clarified that only four direct international flights are officially operating at the Davao International Airport (DIA), dismissing circulating misinformation that claimed the addition of new routes.

In its official advisory, the CTOO said that based on verified information from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap), the airport currently maintains direct flights to Singapore, Qatar (Doha), Don Mueang (Bangkok), and Hong Kong.

“We have received reports of false information circulating online regarding additional international routes,” the CTOO stated. “The public is urged to disregard such posts and refer only to official updates from Caap, the Department of Tourism–Region XI, and the Davao City Tourism Operations Office.”

The warning followed a series of unverified online posts falsely suggesting that new international routes had been launched. The CTOO reiterated that all flight-related information should be verified through legitimate government sources to avoid confusion among travelers.

Expanding air connectivity

While only four routes are currently operating, the Davao International Airport continues to expand its international connectivity as airlines restore more flights to and from the city.

Royal Air has resumed its Davao–Hong Kong service twice weekly, while Singapore and Doha (Qatar) remain among Davao’s long-standing international destinations served by major carriers.

In addition, Cebu Pacific officially launched the Davao–Bangkok (Don Mueang) route in October 2024, flying three times weekly — marking the first direct link between Davao and Thailand.

To further boost air service development, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte earlier signed Executive Order No. 28, series of 2024, creating the Air Service Development Committee. The committee aims to attract more airlines, sustain existing ones, and help position Davao as the primary international gateway of Mindanao.

Japan flight in the works

Meanwhile, discussions for a direct Davao-Japan flight are ongoing, although no airline or launch date has been finalized.

Japanese Consul General Ishikawa Yoshihisa earlier confirmed that the route is being considered to enhance economic, cultural, and tourism exchanges between Japan and Mindanao. Once launched, it would become Davao’s first direct connection to Japan, benefiting both overseas Filipino workers and visiting Japanese nationals.

Davao Airport modernization

The Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport) is set for a P12.9-billion modernization under the government’s Public–Private Partnership (PPP) program. Among interested bidders are Changi Airport Group, Filinvest, and the Gokongwei Group. Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte backed Changi, citing its world-class expertise.

The project includes terminal expansion, facility upgrades, and service improvements to transform DIA into a major southern gateway. Meanwhile, the DOTr allocated P650 million to expand the terminal by 2026, increasing capacity and creating 4,000 jobs. The agency said the privatization is “long overdue” and could be approved within the year. DEF