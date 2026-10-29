Davao CTOO presents 2 Atop Pearl awards

THE City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) presented to the Davao City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, the city's two citations from the 2026 Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (Atop) Pearl Awards, including second runner-up for the official Kadayawan Festival 2025 video.

CTOO head Willenito P. Tormis Jr. brought the awards to the council's regular session at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Building.

"I'm holding the trophy from Atop as second runner-up for Best Tourism Promotions Video for the Kadayawan Festival 2025," Tormis told the council.

He also presented the city's citation as a finalist for Best Practices on Sustainable Tourism at the highly urbanized city (HUC) level for "Kagikan: The Kadayawan Cultural Village" at Magsaysay Park.

The awards were handed out during the 28th Atop National Convention in Ormoc City, Leyte, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the City Information Office (CIO) said in a Facebook post.

Both entries were among 201 finalists selected from 606 entries nationwide across 15 categories. This year's awards covered tourism programs and materials from 2025, according to Atop's website.

According to the CIO, the video was recognized for featuring the city's 11 tribes and festival scenes, while Kagikan, which features the traditional houses of the 11 groups, was recognized for promoting sustainable tourism.

Tormis said the recognition reflects the city's efforts to preserve the culture of its 11 ethnolinguistic groups, which both entries feature.

"So, it's our way of not just preserving the culture, but also maintaining how peaceful and how diverse Davao City is," Tormis said in an interview on the sidelines of the session.

He said the city is aiming for such recognition because "Davao has more story to tell to the world."

Halal tourism, tourism code

For 2027, Tormis said the CTOO will focus on community-based tourism and halal tourism, and on revising the city's tourism code.

"Aside from that, we want to focus on community-based tourism, halal tourism, and also revising our tourism code for Davao City," he said.

The office is developing a halal tourism map to draw visitors from Muslim countries. The city already has halal-friendly hotels and restaurants, he said.

"So we want our counterparts, like from Malaysia, from Indonesia, and also from other Muslim countries to really experience Davao on the Halal side," Tormis said.

Under its community-based tourism program, the CTOO is drafting a framework for sites run by local cooperatives and associations. Tormis said the office wants these sites to be "tourist-ready," not just accredited, before promoting them.

"And we don't want man gud na i-promote nato sila na wala pa nato sila ma-fully check (We don't want to promote them when they haven't been fully checked yet)," he said.

He said the city also plans to bring its festivals to the countryside and to barangays outside downtown, and to create more venues for local talent.

"And we want to bring the festivals to different parts of Davao City, just for the Dabawenyos, to experience the festival, not because they're going to downtown, but in their own barangay, or in their own districts," he said.

Next year also marks the 90th Araw ng Davao, and the CTOO hopes to make Kadayawan bigger, he said.

Pasko Fiesta

Tormis said plans for this year's Pasko Fiesta, with the theme "One Light, One Heart, One City," are being finalized and will roll out after Undas.

As with Kadayawan this year, the CTOO is encouraging establishments and barangays to put up their own Pasko Fiesta decorations, and it plans to showcase barangay singers and dancers. GRS