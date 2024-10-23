Davao CTTMO bares traffic scheme for All Saints’, All Souls’ days

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has released its traffic management plan for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.
Leonardo Pamplona, acting division head of CTTMO, said during Wednesday’s Habi at Kape on October 23, 2024, at the Ayala Malls Abreeza that they have prepared a rerouting template in time for the commemoration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.
“Even though it is not busy, we will still implement the rerouting plans,” Pamplona said.
CTTMO encouraged the public who will be visiting their departed loved ones in both private and public cemeteries to follow the traffic scheme to ensure a peaceful and orderly commemoration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.
For the traffic plan that will be enforced on November 1 and 2 at Buhangin Memorial Park, there will be one-way traffic on Cabantian Road from Buhangin Milan to the corner of Mamay Road. There will be no entry from Cabantian to Jehovah Road down to Buhangin Memorial Park. Motorists may use Mamay Extension, then make a right turn at Carlos P. Garcia Highway, followed by another right turn onto Buhangin Road.
Parking of vehicles in front of Buhangin Memorial Park along Cabantian Road will not be permitted.
At the Chinese Cemetery, there will be one-way vehicular traffic on Sarenas Road from the corner of Gahol Street to the corner of Bacaca Road.
Parking will be allowed outside the Chinese Cemetery or along Circumferential Road.
All vehicles coming to the Chinese Cemetery from Bacaca Road may use J.P. Laurel Avenue, then make a right turn onto Gahol Street, followed by a right turn onto Sarenas Street.
There will be one-way traffic for vehicles coming from Father Selga Street at the corner of F. Torres, heading to Circumferential Road or Sarenas Street at the corner of Jade Street for those visiting San Pedro, Forest Lake, Orchard, Masonic, Wireless, and Catholic Cemeteries.
All vehicles going to San Pedro Memorial and Forest Lake may utilize Jade Street, turning left onto Turquoise Street to reach the area. There will be a regulated no-entry policy for all vehicles coming from Father Selga Street at the corner of Circumferential Road heading to the Catholic Cemetery.
All vehicles going to Forest Lake Cemetery may use San Rafael Street or Gold Street, then Silver Street down to Copper Street.
The office said that parking in front of all cemeteries along Circumferential Road is prohibited.
Meanwhile, for Davao Memorial Park, a sidewalk lane will be provided for people going to the cemetery. The outermost lane along McArthur Highway going south will be utilized for vehicles entering the cemetery, while the two inner lanes will be used for vehicles heading south of the city. There will be no left turn for vehicles exiting the memorial park; instead, they are recommended to turn right and use Quimpo Boulevard.
In addition, the loading and unloading area for public and private vehicles will be along Alexian Brothers. All utility buses coming from Maa Road must use McArthur Highway going to Sandawa, then Quimpo Boulevard. There will be no entry for all trucks coming from the north going south; instead, they can use C.P. Garcia Highway or Quimpo Boulevard.
Vendors will be placed in front of the northbound road of the memorial park.
CTTMO mentioned that they will set up advisories and signages along the major cemeteries in Davao City to guide motorists and pedestrians during their visits.
Pamplona said that they will have a soft deployment of CTTMO personnel on October 30, 31, and November 3, but on November 1 and 2, there will be around 500 personnel deployed to all public and private cemeteries throughout Davao City.
He said that they will maximize their personnel on November 1 and 2, as these are among the busiest days of the month. RGP