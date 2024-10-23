Davao CTTMO bares traffic scheme for All Saints’, All Souls’ days

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has released its traffic management plan for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

Leonardo Pamplona, acting division head of CTTMO, said during Wednesday’s Habi at Kape on October 23, 2024, at the Ayala Malls Abreeza that they have prepared a rerouting template in time for the commemoration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

“Even though it is not busy, we will still implement the rerouting plans,” Pamplona said.

CTTMO encouraged the public who will be visiting their departed loved ones in both private and public cemeteries to follow the traffic scheme to ensure a peaceful and orderly commemoration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

For the traffic plan that will be enforced on November 1 and 2 at Buhangin Memorial Park, there will be one-way traffic on Cabantian Road from Buhangin Milan to the corner of Mamay Road. There will be no entry from Cabantian to Jehovah Road down to Buhangin Memorial Park. Motorists may use Mamay Extension, then make a right turn at Carlos P. Garcia Highway, followed by another right turn onto Buhangin Road.