Davao CTTMO boosts drive vs speed limit violators

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has intensified its campaign against motorists violating the city’s speed limit ordinance, recording more than 7,000 apprehensions since the start of the year.

Based on the latest report from the CTTMO Apprehension Section, a total of 7,054 violators were issued citation tickets from January 25 to August 2025 for driving beyond the prescribed speed limit. Of this number, 2,137 motorists have already settled their fines, while 4,917 remain unpaid.

The enforcement is anchored on City Ordinance No. 0270-23, also known as the Speed Limit Ordinance of Davao City, which took effect on January 11, 2024. The measure sets maximum allowable speeds in designated zones across the city to reduce road crashes and improve pedestrian safety.

CTTMO personnel continue to carry out operations in major thoroughfares, targeting both private and public utility vehicles.

The office reminded drivers that penalties for overspeeding do not only include monetary fines but may also affect the renewal of their licenses if left unsettled.

Officials also emphasized that strict enforcement is meant to instill road discipline among motorists.

According to city records, speeding has been one of the leading causes of traffic-related incidents in recent years.

The CTTMO urged the public to strictly observe the speed limits to avoid penalties and, more importantly, to help ensure safer roads for all road users. DEF