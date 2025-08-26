Davao CTTMO boosts help for stranded passengers

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) said it will continue providing additional vehicles for stranded passengers, especially during extreme weather.

Dionisio Abude, head of the CTTMO, said their response plan is ready and involves coordination with several agencies, including the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Davao City Police Office (DCPO), and the City Mayor’s Office (CMO).

“Before sending additional vehicles, we first monitor the Peak Hours Augmentation Bus System (Phabs),” Abude explained. “During weather disturbances, we coordinate with bus companies to deploy augmentation buses for stranded passengers.”

CTTMO inspectors monitor major thoroughfares known for high passenger volume, including Roxas Avenue, Gaisano Mall Bajada, Uniqlo Acacia, and UM Matina.

On August 19, 2025, several vehicles were deployed in response to online reports from passengers seeking help amid the lack of public transport. Six CTTMO vehicles, each carrying 12 to 14 passengers, were immediately sent to assist.

Abude expressed optimism that incidents of stranded passengers in downtown Davao will decrease, thanks to the national government’s Love Bus, free rides from the Office of the Vice President (OVP), and the upcoming DCBus expected in October.

Addressing concerns from Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) and Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) drivers about reduced income due to Phabs, Love Bus, and DCBus operations, Abude clarified that augmentation vehicles are only deployed when passenger volume is insufficient for PUJs and PUVs to operate.

He added that problems often arise when some PUJ and PUV drivers stop operating during heavy rains, leaving passengers stranded. In such cases, CTTMO promptly sends augmentation vehicles.

“Katong ilang gihatod gikan są Toril, gikan są Calinan, gikan są Lasang, asa musakay karun nga dili naman nila balikon. Mao na ni come-up ta sa Peak Hours Augmentation Bus kay nakita natu nga nâu mga stranded kay wala na namalik ang mga PUJ ing ana gyud ang pagkahimugso aning Phabs (They were dropped off from Toril, from Calinan, from Lasang, but now they don’t have a ride back since those won’t return anymore. That’s why we came up with Phabs, because we saw many people stranded,”Abude said in a media interview on August 25, 2025, at Osmeña Park in Davao City.

Abude said that the ultimate solution to Davao City’s traffic woes is the full implementation of the Davao Bus Project, a massive transportation initiative. He also noted that the ongoing construction of roads and major infrastructure projects contributes to current congestion. Once the Coastal Road, Maa Flyover, and Ulas Bypass Road are completed, traffic flow is expected to improve significantly.

Last week, heavy rains and flooding left many Dabawenyos stranded in the downtown area, sparking public concern over the lack of available public transportation. RGP